AVANTE CORP. SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCES SHARE ACQUISITION TO HOLD 19.26%

TORONTO, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - George Christopoulos today announced the acquisition on March 22, 2024 of beneficial ownership of 280,000 Avante Corp. ("Avante") (TSXV: XX) Common Shares ("shares") representing approximately 1.0509%, and now beneficially owns 5,131,500 shares or 19.2597%.

Mr. Christopoulos acquired beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, 4,354,000 shares or approximately 16.3416% on or prior to January 26, 2024, and from February 1, 2024 to March 20, 2024 inclusive acquired through the TSX Venture Exchange 497,500 shares or approximately 1.8672%.

The Common Shares beneficially owned, or over which control and direction is exercised, by Mr. Christopoulos were acquired for investment purposes. Depending on market and other considerations, Mr. Christopoulos may increase or decrease his ownership, control, and direction over Common Shares of Avante.

Mr. Christopoulos continues to attempt to obtain, on an amicable basis, and in the following order:

(i) The unredacted scrutineer's report appended to Avante's October 24, 2023 shareholders' meeting minutes. (ii) Representation on Avante's board of directors that is commensurate with his percentage beneficial ownership, noting that two of Avante's shareholders with combined ownership of approximately 29.4791% have nominated 100% of the existing board.

Important background information and opinions are included in Mr. Christopoulos' previous press releases dating from December 21, 2022 to January 26, 2024. This press release and the previous press releases include the personal views and opinions of George Christopoulos, and do not, and are not meant to constitute a solicitation of a proxy within the meaning of applicable corporate and securities laws.

Avante's head office address is 1959 Leslie Street, Toronto, Ontario, M3B 2M3. A copy of this press release may be obtained on Avante's profile at sedarplus.ca.

For a copy of the report filed under National Instrument 62-103, please contact: George Christopoulos, 647 291 0354

