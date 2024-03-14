Avant Technologies Promotes Danny Rittman to Chief Information Officer

LAS VEGAS, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence technology (AI) company specializing in developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions, announces the promotion of Danny Rittman to Chief Information Officer (CIO). With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years, Rittman brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in emerging technologies, application development, and business development to his new role.

Rittman, who previously served as Avant's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and later its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), has successfully leveraged his extensive and diverse background to support the company's growth and evolution in AI development, infrastructure, management, security, and enterprise architecture. His visionary leadership has been instrumental in establishing Avant Technologies as an emerging leader in the AI sector.

As CTO, Rittman led the design, development, and commercialization of AvantAI®. As CISO, he has spearheaded the refactoring and expansion of AvantAI® with the aim of achieving best-inclass, AI-driven, automated vulnerability management and data center operations management frameworks. His innovative, yet practical approach to integrating powerful AI into Avant's new high-density compute infrastructure is revolutionizing the company's cybersecurity capabilities, ensuring the protection of critical business information and systems.

Rittman expressed his excitement about his new role, stating, "I am honored to take on the responsibilities of Chief Information Officer at Avant Technologies. I am committed to leveraging emerging technologies to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions that will propel Avant to new heights of success."

Before joining Avant, Rittman served as CTO/CIO at Micrologic Design Automation, where he implemented new AI and image processing techniques to enhance integrated circuit design productivity. He has also held senior consulting roles at Qualcomm and IBM, leading teams on key innovation projects including microchip development, Watson AI, and product strategy. Prior to that, Rittman held a management position at Intel, overseeing reliability verification CAD support services and managing teams for integrated circuit reliability and performance. "We are extremely pleased to have Danny step into the CIO role here at Avant," said Timothy Lantz, CEO of Avant Technologies. "The depth and breadth of his experience across hardware, software, AI, and information security is a rare phenomenon in the industry and an invaluable asset to Avant as we begin to usher in a new era of performance, efficiency, reliability and sustainability within the AI and big data space."

Danny Rittman holds a PhD and Master's in Computer Science from La Salle University, a Doctor of Computer Science - Big Data and Master's in AI and ML Technology from Colorado Technical University, a Master's in Information & Cybersecurity from UC-Berkley, and a BSc in electrical engineering from the University of Bridgeport. Rittman has also earned a certificate in AI for Healthcare from the Sloan School of Management at MIT, as well as a certificate in Machine Learning from Stanford University.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an artificial intelligence technology company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions designed to revolutionize the landscape for AI software development companies and other companies that require immense, scalable computing power, such as scientific simulations, climate modeling, protein folding analysis, and big data processing. The Company also employs its highly sophisticated machine and deep learning AI system, Avant! AI™, to support a more efficient and secure operating environment.

More information about Avant Technologies can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.

Contact:

Avant Technologies, Inc.

[email protected]

Tel: +1 (702) 509-1747

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344629/4594193/Avant_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Avant Technologies, Inc.