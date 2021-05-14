Auxly Virtually Closes The Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

May 14, 2021, 17:00 ET

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Hugo Alves, Chief Executive Officer, Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. ("Auxly" or the "Company") (TSX: XLY), and his team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange and close the market.

TMX Group congratulates Auxly on its graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:XLY)
TMX Group congratulates Auxly on its graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:XLY)

Auxly is a vertically integrated cannabis company dedicated to bringing branded cannabis products to market that consumers love and trust. Auxly's team of professionals and cannabis enthusiasts are united by a shared commitment to quality and consumers. Auxly builds powerful value propositions, with brands that connect and products that deliver on a consumer promise of quality, safety and efficacy. Learn more at www.auxly.com.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Scott Campbell, Director of Communications, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Toronto Stock Exchange