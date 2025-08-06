Auxly to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 14, 2025

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQB: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") announced today that it will report earnings results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday August 14, 2025, before the financial markets open.

The Company will not host an earnings conference call and the Company does not anticipate reinstating earnings conference calls until further notice. All investor inquiries should be directed to [email protected].

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Hugo Alves" CEO

Investor Relations: For investor enquiries please contact our Investor Relations Team: Email: [email protected], Phone: 1.833.695.2414