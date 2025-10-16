Auxly to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Toronto

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQB: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company"), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Toronto on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 11:30 AM EST at the Arcadian Loft in Downtown Toronto. Hugo Alves, Chief Executive Officer of Auxly, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Time: 11:30 AM EST

Webcast: LINK

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": AGENDA

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Auxly, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

