Auxly Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQB: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") announced today the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2026 (the "Meeting").

A total of 285,845,012 common shares of the Company, representing 19.99% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were voted in connection with the Meeting by shareholders and proxy holders.

All of the matters put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's information circular dated May 26, 2026 (the "Circular"), were approved by the requisite majority (or special majority) of the votes cast at the Meeting. The results are set out below.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Circular was elected as a director of the Company at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR % of votes cast FOR Votes WITHHELD % of votes WITHHELD Genevieve Young 274,209,256 95.93 % 11,635,756 4.07 % Hugo Alves 278,932,141 97.58 % 6,912,871 2.42 % Troy Grant 277,797,817 97.18 % 8,047,195 2.82 % Vikram Bawa 278,334,835 97.37 % 7,510,177 2.63 % Conrad Tate 278,575,584 97.46 % 7,269,428 2.54 %

At the Meeting, Auxly shareholders also approved:

the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") as the Company's auditors for the 2026 fiscal year and authorized the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to fix its remuneration; and

a special resolution authorizing and approving the Board to amend the articles of the Company to effect a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of a consolidation ratio selected by the Board of up to twenty (20) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share, and authorizing the Board to determine the final consolidation ratio in its sole discretion.

A report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

To listen to a copy of the audio recording of the meeting, please click on the link below or visit the Company's website at https://www.auxly.com/investors/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Hugo Alves" CEO

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY)

Auxly is a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Our mission is to help consumers live happier lives through quality cannabis products that they trust and love.

Our vision is to be a global leader quality cannabis products.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.

Investor Relations: For investor enquiries please contact our Investor Relations Team: Email: [email protected], Phone: 1.833.695.2414