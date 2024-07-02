AUXLY ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQB: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") announced today the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2024 (the "Meeting").

A total of 407,827,269 common shares of the Company, representing 32.55% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were voted in connection with the Meeting by shareholders and proxy holders.

All of the matters put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's information circular dated May 23, 2024 (the "Circular"), were approved by the requisite majority of the votes cast at the Meeting. The results are set out below.

It was resolved, with the consent of the Board of Directors, to remove the Share Consolidation Resolution (as defined in the Circular) from the agenda of the Meeting.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Circular was elected as a director of the Company at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR % of votes cast FOR Votes WITHHELD % of votes WITHHELD Genevieve Young 342,260,226 93.25 % 24,791,929 6.75 % Hugo Alves 340,565,053 92.78 % 26,487,102 7.22 % Troy Grant 344,254,507 93.79 % 22,797,648 6.21 % Vikram Bawa 342,821,336 93.40 % 24,230,819 6.60 % Conrad Tate 344,441,355 93.84 % 22,610,800 6.16 %

At the Meeting, Auxly shareholders approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") as the Company's auditors for the 2024 fiscal year and authorized the board of directors to fix its remuneration.

The Re-Approval of the 2021 Equity Incentive Plan Resolution (as defined in the Circular) was approved by the majority 86.21% of the votes cast at the Meeting.

A report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Hugo Alves" CEO

SOURCE Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.

