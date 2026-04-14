Auxly Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. ("Auxly" or the "Company") (TSX: XLY) (OTCQB: CBWTF) is pleased to announce that it has filed with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), and the TSX has accepted, the Company's notice of intention to make a normal course bid (the "NCIB").

Under the NCIB, the Company is permitted to purchase for cancellation, on the open market, during the period commencing April 20, 2026 and ending on the earlier of April 19, 2027 and the completion of purchases under the NCIB, up to 68.9 million common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), representing less than 5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company as of April 7, 2026, subject to the policies of the TSX.

The Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its Common Shares does not adequately reflect the Company's underlying value and prospects and that, at such times, the purchase of the Company's Common Shares represents an appropriate use of the Company's financial resources and will enhance shareholder value.

Daily purchases on the TSX under the NCIB will be limited to 206,920 Common Shares, other than purchases made pursuant to the block purchase exception, based on the applicable average daily trading volume on the TSX for the six months ending March 31, 2026 of 827,683 Common Shares. The actual number of Common Shares which may be purchased under the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the management of the Company, subject to applicable law and the policies of the TSX.

Purchases under the NCIB are expected to be made at prevailing market prices through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, or by such other means as may be permitted by applicable securities laws. The NCIB will be funded using the Company's cash resources, and any Common Shares repurchased by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled.

As of April 7, 2026, the Company had 1,405,038,794 issued and outstanding Common Shares and a "public float" (within the meaning of the rules of the TSX) of 1,053,217,980 Common Shares.

In addition, the Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (an "ASPP") with a designated broker to allow for the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB at times when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY)

Auxly is a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Our mission is to help consumers live happier lives through quality cannabis products that they trust and love. Our vision is to be a leader in branded cannabis products that deliver on our consumer promise of quality, safety and efficacy.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains certain "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward‐looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward‐looking information throughout this news release. Forward‐looking information contained in this new release includes, but is not limited to, statements related to proposed purchases by the Company under the NCIB and statements with respect to the anticipated benefits of the NCIB. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risk that the anticipated benefits of the NCIB may not be achieved. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions which the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made assumptions regarding, among other things, the ability of the Company to achieve the benefits of the NCIB. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐ looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.

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