Automotive Properties REIT Completes Acquisitions of Six Automotive Dealership Properties in Quebec for an Aggregate Purchase Price of $98.5 Million

− NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES −

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) ("Automotive Properties REIT" or the "REIT") announced today that it has completed the previously-announced acquisitions of six automotive dealership properties in Quebec (the "Properties") from separate third parties for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $98.5 million. The REIT funded the acquisitions by drawing on its non-revolving and revolving credit facilities, and cash on hand.

The Properties comprise a total of 187,421 square feet of gross leasable area located on approximately 21.7 acres of land. Four of the Properties are in Laval and St. Eustache in the Greater Montreal Area, and two are in Sorel-Tracy, northeast of Montreal. The REIT purchased the two properties in Sorel-Tracy from Groupe Olivier Capital, while the remaining four properties were purchased from various third parties.

Concurrent with the REIT's acquisitions of the Properties, affiliates of Groupe Olivier Capital are now the operating tenants of the Properties, and they have each entered into long-term, triple-net leases with the REIT that include contractual annual rent increases after year one of the lease term. The leases are indemnified by Group Olivier Capital and have a weighted average term of approximately 16 years.

The Properties

Brand Address GLA of dealership (sq. ft.) Acreage Chomedey Toyota 2385 Chomedey Blvd., Laval 44,265 3.8 Hamel Honda 332 Rue Dubois., St-Eustache 61,186 5.9 Honda Ste-Rose 4555 Av. de la Renaissance, Laval 24,782 2.5 Hyundai Sorel 1864 Boul. Fiset., Sorel-Tracy 16,820 4.1 Kia Sorel 1918 Boul. Fiset., Sorel-Tracy 14,276 1.5 Mazda de Laval 2200 Chomedey Blvd., Laval 26,092 3.9

About Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 76 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.8 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the REIT's current expectations regarding future events and in some cases can be identified by such terms as "will" and "expects". Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risks & Uncertainties, Critical Judgements & Estimates" in the REIT's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis and in the REIT's annual information form dated March 22, 2022, both of which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The REIT does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. This forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Bruce Wigle, Investor Relations, Bay Street Communications, Tel: 647-496-7856; Milton Lamb, President & CEO, Automotive Properties REIT, Tel: (647) 789-2445; Andrew Kalra, CFO & Corporate Secretary, Automotive Properties REIT, Tel: (647) 789-2446