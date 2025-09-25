Automotive Properties REIT Completes Acquisition of Six Automotive Properties in Île-Perrot, Québec for a Purchase Price of $70.5 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) ("Automotive Properties REIT" or the "REIT") announced today the completion of its previously announced acquisition of a portfolio of five automotive dealership properties and one collision centre property located in Île-Perrot, Québec, a suburb of Montreal (collectively, the "Île-Perrot Properties") from a third party for a purchase price of approximately $70.5 million.

The Île-Perrot Properties (GM Île-Perrot, Île-Perrot Toyota, Mazda 2-20, Hyundai Île-Perrot, Ford Île-Perrot and a body shop) comprise an aggregate of approximately 178,000 square feet of gross leasable area situated on approximately 28 acres of land. The Île-Perrot Properties are tenanted by affiliates of Groupe AutoForce Inc., a private entity that owns and operates several automotive dealerships in the Greater Montreal Area. The respective operators of each of the Île-Perrot Properties are under long-term net leases with the REIT that are subject to annual adjustments linked to the consumer price index in Québec.

The REIT funded the purchase price of the Île-Perrot Properties through the issuance of $10.0 million of Class B Limited Partnership Units ("Class B LP Units") by Automotive Properties Limited Partnership, the REIT's operating subsidiary, at a price per Class B LP Unit equal to $12.00, with the balance funded by the REIT's credit facilities.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring income-producing automotive and other OEM dealership and service properties located in Canada and the United States. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 87 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec in Canada, and Florida and Ohio in the United States. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive and OEM dealership and service real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca.

