Automotive Properties REIT Completes Acquisition of Land Underlying Tenant Dealership in Langley, B.C.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) ("Automotive Properties REIT" or the "REIT") announced today that it has completed the previously-announced acquisition of approximately 2.15 acres of land underlying the Acura Langley dealership at 20257 Langley Bypass in Langley, British Columbia from a third party for a purchase price of approximately $15.1 million. The REIT will now receive land lease payments, in addition to continued leasehold rent payments, from the operating tenant of the Acura Langley dealership, an affiliate of the Dilawri Group.The REIT funded the purchase price by drawing on its revolving credit facilities.

About Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 68 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.6 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the REIT's current expectations regarding future events and in some cases can be identified by such terms as "will" and "is expected". Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risks & Uncertainties, Critical Judgements & Estimates" in the REIT's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in the REIT's annual information form dated March 23, 2021, both of which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The REIT does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. This forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Bruce Wigle, Investor Relations, Bay Street Communications, Tel: 647-496-7856, Milton Lamb, President & CEO, Automotive Properties REIT, Tel: (647) 789-2445; Milton Lamb, President & CEO, Automotive Properties REIT, Tel: (647) 789-2445 ; Andrew Kalra, CFO & Corporate Secretary, Automotive Properties REIT, Tel: (647) 789-2446