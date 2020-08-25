Automotive Properties REIT Completes Acquisition of Automotive Property in Laval

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) ("Automotive Properties REIT" or the "REIT") announced today that it has completed the previously-announced acquisition of an automotive property (the "Property") located at 3755 Autoroute des Laurentides (A-15) in Laval, Quebec. The Property will be occupied by a luxury, high-end car company that has entered into a long-term lease with the REIT. The purchase price for the Property, certain capital improvements and related expenses are expected to total approximately $13.5 million (excluding closing costs), which the REIT will fund through its existing credit facilities. The REIT expects the lease to commence during the fourth quarter of 2020. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to the REIT's run-rate Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")¹ per unit on a leverage-neutral basis.

About Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca.

(1) Non-IFRS Financial Measure

This news release contains a financial measure which is not defined under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other real estate investment trusts or enterprises. AFFO is a key measure of earnings performance used by real estate businesses. This measure is not defined by IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and therefore should not be construed as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operating activities calculated in accordance with IFRS. The REIT believes that AFFO is an important measure of economic earnings performance and is indicative of the REIT's ability to pay distributions from earnings. The IFRS measurement most directly comparable to AFFO is net income. Please refer to the REIT's Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") most recently filed on SEDAR for further discussion of this non-IFRS financial measure.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the REIT's current expectations regarding future events and in some cases can be identified by such terms as "will" and "is expected". Forward-looking information includes statements regarding REIT's capital investments in the Property and the financial impact of the acquisition on the REIT's AFFO per unit. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risks & Uncertainties, Critical Judgements & Estimates" in the REIT's most recent MD&A and in the REIT's annual information form dated March 23, 2020, both of which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The REIT does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. This forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release.

For further information: Bruce Wigle, Investor Relations, Bay Street Communications, Tel: 647-496-7856; Milton Lamb, President & CEO, Automotive Properties REIT, Tel: (647) 789-2445; Andrew Kalra, CFO & Corporate Secretary, Automotive Properties REIT, Tel: (647) 789-2446