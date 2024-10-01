Automotive Properties REIT Completes $54 million Sale of Dealership Property in Markham, Ontario

− Not for distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or dissemination in the United States −

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) ("Automotive Properties REIT" or the "REIT") announced today the completion of its previously announced sale of the automotive dealership property located at 8210 and 8220 Kennedy Road and 7 and 13/15 Main Street, in Markham, Ontario (collectively, the "Kennedy Lands") to a member of the Dilawri Group for gross proceeds of $54 million. The REIT will use the net proceeds from the sale of the Kennedy Lands primarily to repay indebtedness under its existing revolving credit facilities, which will provide the REIT with additional acquisition capacity. In addition to the $54 million initial sale price, the REIT has the potential to benefit from the successful rezoning of the Kennedy Lands through the payment of additional cash consideration should the Kennedy Lands be successfully rezoned with density in excess of an agreed threshold, without incurring any of the risks related to the redevelopment of the Kennedy Lands.

Special Distribution

The REIT expects to declare a special distribution to holders of trust units of the REIT ("REIT Units") in December 2024 as a result of the increase in taxable income generated by the closing of the sale of the Kennedy Lands. The amount of the special distribution will be determined towards the end of 2024. The REIT expects that the special distribution to holders of REIT Units will be paid primarily by the issuance of REIT Units. Immediately following the special distribution, the outstanding REIT Units will be consolidated such that each holder of REIT Units will hold, after the consolidation, the same number of REIT Units as held immediately prior to the special distribution.

About Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 76 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.8 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the REIT's current expectations regarding future events and in some cases can be identified by such terms as "will", "should", "anticipates", "could" and "expects". Forward-looking information includes the use of proceeds from the sale of the Kennedy Lands, additional acquisition capacity and the payment of a special distribution. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risks & Uncertainties, Critical Judgments & Estimates" in the REIT's Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and in the REIT's annual information form dated March 7, 2024, which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the REIT's website (www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca). The REIT does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. This forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release.

For more information please contact: Bruce Wigle, Investor Relations, Bay Street Communications, Tel: 647-496-7856; Milton Lamb, President & CEO, Automotive Properties REIT, Tel: (647) 789-2445; Andrew Kalra, CFO & Corporate Secretary, Automotive Properties REIT, Tel: (647) 789-2446