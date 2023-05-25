Automotive Properties REIT Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) (the "Trust") today announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of unitholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Unitholders and Management Information Circular of the Trust dated April 13, 2023.

The total number of trust units and special voting units represented by holders by proxy at the Meeting was 13,981,593 representing 28.5% of the Trust's outstanding trust units and special voting units entitled to be voted.

Election of Trustees

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Kapil Dilawri 4,562,827 98.46 % 71,333 1.54 % Patricia Kay 4,283,087 92.42 % 351,073 7.58 % Milton Lamb 4,549,730 98.18 % 84,430 1.82 % Stuart Lazier 4,551,230 98.21 % 82,930 1.79 % James Matthews 4,560,630 98.41 % 73,530 1.59 % Julie Morin 4,573,188 98.68 % 60,972 1.32 % John Morrison 4,561,054 98.42 % 73,106 1.58 %



Special Voting Units

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Kapil Dilawri 9,327,487 100 % Nil Nil Patricia Kay 9,327,487 100 % Nil Nil Milton Lamb 9,327,487 100 % Nil Nil Stuart Lazier 9,327,487 100 % Nil Nil James Matthews 9,327,487 100 % Nil Nil Julie Morin 9,327,487 100 % Nil Nil John Morrison 9,327,487 100 % Nil Nil



Appointment of Auditors

BDO Canada LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Trust and the trustees were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 4,605,304 98.95 % 48,802 1.05 %



Special Voting Units

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 9,327,487 100 % Nil Nil



About Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 76 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.8 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca.

