Automotive Properties REIT Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) (the "REIT") today announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of unitholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Unitholders and Management Information Circular of the REIT dated April 8, 2025.

The total number of trust units represented by holders by proxy at the Meeting was 21,408,682, representing 43.59% of the REIT's outstanding trust units entitled to be voted.

Election of Trustees

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Kapil Dilawri 21,060,572 98.67 % 284,820 1.33 % Patricia Kay 21,057,402 98.65 % 287,990 1.35 % Milton Lamb 21,237,592 99.49 % 107,800 0.51 % Stuart Lazier 21,057,242 98.65 % 288,150 1.35 % James Matthews 21,069,517 98.71 % 275,875 1.29 % Julie Morin 21,244,041 99.53 % 101,351 0.47 % John Morrison 21,231,247 99.47 % 114,145 0.53 %

Appointment of Auditors

BDO Canada LLP was reappointed as auditor of the REIT and the trustees were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. The results of the vote are set out below:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 21,332,726 99.65 % 75,956 0.35 %

About Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive and other OEM dealership and service properties located in Canada and the United States. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 80 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately three million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec in Canada, and Florida and Ohio in the United States. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive and OEM dealership and service real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca.

