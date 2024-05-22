Automotive Properties REIT Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

May 22, 2024

− Not for distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) (the "Trust") today announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of unitholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Unitholders and Management Information Circular of the Trust dated April 11, 2024.

The total number of trust units and special voting units represented by holders by proxy at the Meeting was 19,653,919 representing 40.07% of the Trust's outstanding trust units and special voting units entitled to be voted.

Election of Trustees

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Kapil Dilawri

10,112,305

97.98 %

208,608

2.02 %

Patricia Kay

9,996,845

96.86 %

324,068

3.14 %

Milton Lamb

10,257,651

99.39 %

63,262

0.61 %

Stuart Lazier

10,115,296

98.01 %

205,617

1.99 %

James Matthews

10,129,563

98.15 %

191,350

1.85 %

Julie Morin

10,212,562

98.96 %

107,551

1.04 %

John Morrison

10,241,197

99.23 %

79,716

0.77 %

Special Voting Units

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Kapil Dilawri

9,327,487

100 %

Nil

Nil

Patricia Kay

9,327,487

100 %

Nil

Nil

Milton Lamb

9,327,487

100 %

Nil

Nil

Stuart Lazier

9,327,487

100 %

Nil

Nil

James Matthews

9,327,487

100 %

Nil

Nil

Julie Morin

9,327,487

100 %

Nil

Nil

John Morrison

9,327,487

100 %

Nil

Nil
Appointment of Auditors

BDO Canada LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Trust and the trustees were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

10,261,570

99.37 %

64,862

0.63 %

Special Voting Units

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

9,327,487

100 %

Nil

Nil
About Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca.

