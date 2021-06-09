Automotive Properties REIT Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Jun 09, 2021, 16:30 ET

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) (the "Trust") today announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of unitholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Unitholders and Management Information Circular of the Trust dated April 23, 2021.

The total number of trust units and special voting units represented by holders by proxy at the Meeting was 20,173,341, representing 41.17% of the Trust's outstanding trust units and special voting units entitled to be voted.

Election of Trustees

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Kapil Dilawri

9,780,450

96.00%

407,743

4.00%

Louis Forbes

9,706,028

95.27%

482,165

4.73%

Patricia Kay

9,830,605

96.49%

357,588

3.51%

Milton Lamb

10,030,344

98.45%

157,849

1.55%

Stuart Lazier

9,458,639

92.84%

729,554

7.16%

James Matthews

9,792,236

96.11%

395,957

3.89%

John Morrison

9,705,398

95.26%

482,795

4.74%

Special Voting Units

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Kapil Dilawri

9,933,253

100%

Nil

Nil

Louis Forbes

9,933,253

100%

Nil

Nil

Patricia Kay

9,933,253

100%

Nil

Nil

Milton Lamb

9,933,253

100%

Nil

Nil

Stuart Lazier

9,933,253

100%

Nil

Nil

James Matthews

9,933,253

100%

Nil

Nil

John Morrison

9,933,253

100%

Nil

Nil

Appointment of Auditors

BDO Canada LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Trust and the trustees were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.  The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

10,214,748

99.75%

25,340

0.25%

Special Voting Units

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

9,933,253

100%

Nil

Nil

About Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 66 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. For more information, please visit:  www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca

