Automotive Properties REIT Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting
Jun 09, 2021, 16:30 ET
TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) (the "Trust") today announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of unitholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Unitholders and Management Information Circular of the Trust dated April 23, 2021.
The total number of trust units and special voting units represented by holders by proxy at the Meeting was 20,173,341, representing 41.17% of the Trust's outstanding trust units and special voting units entitled to be voted.
Election of Trustees
All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are set out below:
Trust Units
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
Kapil Dilawri
|
9,780,450
|
96.00%
|
407,743
|
4.00%
|
Louis Forbes
|
9,706,028
|
95.27%
|
482,165
|
4.73%
|
Patricia Kay
|
9,830,605
|
96.49%
|
357,588
|
3.51%
|
Milton Lamb
|
10,030,344
|
98.45%
|
157,849
|
1.55%
|
Stuart Lazier
|
9,458,639
|
92.84%
|
729,554
|
7.16%
|
James Matthews
|
9,792,236
|
96.11%
|
395,957
|
3.89%
|
John Morrison
|
9,705,398
|
95.26%
|
482,795
|
4.74%
Special Voting Units
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
Kapil Dilawri
|
9,933,253
|
100%
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Louis Forbes
|
9,933,253
|
100%
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Patricia Kay
|
9,933,253
|
100%
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Milton Lamb
|
9,933,253
|
100%
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Stuart Lazier
|
9,933,253
|
100%
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
James Matthews
|
9,933,253
|
100%
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
John Morrison
|
9,933,253
|
100%
|
Nil
|
Nil
Appointment of Auditors
BDO Canada LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Trust and the trustees were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. The results of the vote are set out below:
Trust Units
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
10,214,748
|
99.75%
|
25,340
|
0.25%
Special Voting Units
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
9,933,253
|
100%
|
Nil
|
Nil
About Automotive Properties REIT
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 66 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca
