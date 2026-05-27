Automotive Properties REIT Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting

News provided by

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

May 27, 2026, 17:00 ET

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) (the "Trust") today announced the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders and Management Information Circular of the Trust dated April 8, 2026.

The total number of trust units and special voting units represented by holders by proxy at the Meeting was 34,662,309, representing 62.86% of the Trust's outstanding trust units and special voting units entitled to be voted.

Election of Trustees

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Brad Cutsey

33,647,978

99.88 %

41,022

0.12 %

Kapil Dilawri

33,339,657

98.96 %

349,343

1.04 %

Patricia Kay

33,627,802

99.82 %

61,198

0.18 %

Milton Lamb

33,633,425

99.84 %

55,575

0.16 %

Maggie MacDougall

33,657,503

99.91 %

31,497

0.09 %

James Matthews

33,374,875

99.07 %

314,125

0.93 %

Julie Morin

33,659,498

99.91 %

29,502

0.09 %

John Morrison

33,629,305

99.82 %

59,695

0.18 %

Special Voting Units

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Brad Cutsey

833,333

100 %

Nil

Nil

Kapil Dilawri

833,333

100 %

Nil

Nil

Patricia Kay

833,333

100 %

Nil

Nil

Milton Lamb

833,333

100 %

Nil

Nil

Maggie MacDougall

833,333

100 %

Nil

Nil

James Matthews

833,333

100 %

Nil

Nil

Julie Morin

833,333

100 %

Nil

Nil

John Morrison

833,333

100 %

Nil

Nil

Appointment of Auditors

BDO Canada LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Trust and the trustees were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.  The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

33,794,494

99.90 %

34,482

0.10 %

Special Voting Units

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

833,333

100 %

Nil

Nil

Equity Incentive Plan

The amendments to the Trust's Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan, as described in the Management Information Circular, were approved.  The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

33,466,655

99.34 %

222,345

0.66 %

Special Voting Units

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

833,333

100 %

Nil

Nil

About Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive and other OEM dealership and service properties located in Canada and the United States. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 95 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 3.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec in Canada, and California, Florida and Ohio in the United States. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive and OEM dealership and service real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca.

SOURCE Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

For more information please contact: Andrew A. Kalra, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, Tel: 647-789-2446

Organization Profile

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive and other OEM dealership and service properties located in Canada and the United States. The REIT’s portfolio...