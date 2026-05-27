Automotive Properties REIT Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting

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TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) (the "Trust") today announced the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders and Management Information Circular of the Trust dated April 8, 2026.

The total number of trust units and special voting units represented by holders by proxy at the Meeting was 34,662,309, representing 62.86% of the Trust's outstanding trust units and special voting units entitled to be voted.

Election of Trustees

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Brad Cutsey 33,647,978 99.88 % 41,022 0.12 % Kapil Dilawri 33,339,657 98.96 % 349,343 1.04 % Patricia Kay 33,627,802 99.82 % 61,198 0.18 % Milton Lamb 33,633,425 99.84 % 55,575 0.16 % Maggie MacDougall 33,657,503 99.91 % 31,497 0.09 % James Matthews 33,374,875 99.07 % 314,125 0.93 % Julie Morin 33,659,498 99.91 % 29,502 0.09 % John Morrison 33,629,305 99.82 % 59,695 0.18 %

Special Voting Units

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Brad Cutsey 833,333 100 % Nil Nil Kapil Dilawri 833,333 100 % Nil Nil Patricia Kay 833,333 100 % Nil Nil Milton Lamb 833,333 100 % Nil Nil Maggie MacDougall 833,333 100 % Nil Nil James Matthews 833,333 100 % Nil Nil Julie Morin 833,333 100 % Nil Nil John Morrison 833,333 100 % Nil Nil

Appointment of Auditors

BDO Canada LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Trust and the trustees were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 33,794,494 99.90 % 34,482 0.10 %

Special Voting Units

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 833,333 100 % Nil Nil

Equity Incentive Plan

The amendments to the Trust's Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan, as described in the Management Information Circular, were approved. The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 33,466,655 99.34 % 222,345 0.66 %

Special Voting Units

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 833,333 100 % Nil Nil

About Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive and other OEM dealership and service properties located in Canada and the United States. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 95 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 3.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec in Canada, and California, Florida and Ohio in the United States. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive and OEM dealership and service real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca.

SOURCE Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

For more information please contact: Andrew A. Kalra, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, Tel: 647-789-2446