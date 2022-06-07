Automotive Properties REIT Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) (the "Trust") today announced the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders and Management Information Circular of the Trust dated April 27, 2022.

The total number of trust units and special voting units represented by holders by proxy at the Meeting was 16,020,625, representing 32.67% of the Trust's outstanding trust units and special voting units entitled to be voted.

Election of Trustees

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Kapil Dilawri 6,024,852 99.12% 53,632 0.88% Patricia Kay 5,140,595 84.57% 937,889 15.43% Milton Lamb 6,025,713 99.13% 52,771 0.87% Stuart Lazier 5,610,835 92.31% 467,649 7.69% James Matthews 6,023,150 99.09% 55,334 0.91% Julie Morin 6,029,157 99.19% 49,327 0.81% John Morrison 5,615,360 92.38% 463,124 7.62%

Special Voting Units

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Kapil Dilawri 9,933,253 100% Nil Nil Patricia Kay 9,933,253 100% Nil Nil Milton Lamb 9,933,253 100% Nil Nil Stuart Lazier 9,933,253 100% Nil Nil James Matthews 9,933,253 100% Nil Nil Julie Morin 9,933,253 100% Nil Nil John Morrison 9,933,253 100% Nil Nil

Appointment of Auditors

BDO Canada LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Trust and the trustees were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 6,035,811 99.15% 51,561 0.85%

Special Voting Units

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 9,933,253 100% Nil Nil

Amendment to the Equity Incentive Plan

The adoption of the amendment to the Trust's equity incentive plan was approved. As a result, the total number of trust units available for issuance under the Equity Incentive Plan has increased by 750,000 trust units to 1,750,000 trust units. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Trust Units

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 5,577,218 91.76% 500,641 8.24%

Special Voting Units

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 9,933,253 100% Nil Nil

About Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 72 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.7 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca

