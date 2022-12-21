Automotive Properties REIT Announces Agreements to Acquire Six Automotive Dealership Properties in Quebec for an Aggregate Purchase Price of $98.5 Million

/Not for distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or dissemination in the United States/

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) ("Automotive Properties REIT" or the "REIT") announced today that it has entered into multiple agreements (the "Acquisitions") to purchase six automotive dealership properties in Quebec (the "Properties") from separate third parties for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $98.5 million.

The Properties comprise a total of 187,421 square feet of gross leasable area located on approximately 21.7 acres of land. Four of the Properties are in Laval and St. Eustache in the Greater Montreal Area, and two are in Sorel-Tracy, northeast of Montreal.

"These transactions will significantly increase our footprint in Laval and other attractive urban markets in Quebec, while also enhancing our tenant diversification," said Milton Lamb, President and CEO of the REIT.

On closing of the Acquisitions, the operating tenants will enter into long-term, triple-net leases with the REIT that include a contractual annual rent increase based on the Quebec Consumer Price Index, and no less than 1.5%, after year one of the lease term. The leases will have a weighted average term of approximately 16 years.

The Properties

Address GLA of dealership

(sq. ft.) Acreage 2385 Chomedey Blvd., Laval 44,265 3.8 332 Rue Dubois., St-Eustache 61,186 5.9 4555 Av. de la Renaissance, Laval 24,782 2.5 1864 Boul. Fiset., Sorel-Tracy 16,820 4.1 1918 Boul. Fiset., Sorel-Tracy 14,276 1.5 2200 Chomedey Blvd., Laval 26,092 3.9

In conjunction with the Acquisitions, the REIT has reached an agreement to increase the amount available under the non-revolving component of one of its credit facilities by $70 million.

The REIT will fund the purchase price of the Acquisitions through the increase to one of its credit facilities as described above, draws on its revolving credit facilities and cash on hand, which includes $18.0 million from the recently completed sale of the Kingston Toyota and Lexus of Kingston automotive dealership properties.

The REIT has completed its due diligence in connection with the Acquisitions and expects to close the Acquisitions in January 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 70 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.6 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

