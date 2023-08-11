AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA TO PREMIERE FIRST CAR OF FUTURE PORTFOLIO AT MONTEREY CAR WEEK: THE NEW B95

Making its world premiere will be the first of a new collection of future vehicles from Automobili Pininfarina, a collectible masterpiece for discerning clients named B95. It will feature details inspired by the recently revealed PURA Vision design concept, offering a completely new proposition from the Italian marque.

The news embargo for B95 is set at 20:00 PST on Thursday 17 August, when full details, images and film featuring the groundbreaking new car will be shared by Automobili Pininfarina.

The new star will be shown alongside the PURA Vision design concept at Automobili Pininfarina's private residence in Monterey for the week, as well as the Battista Edizione Nino Farina, which made its world dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July. A fascinating new mini-documentary explaining the history, character and achievements of Nino Farina is published today with this press release.

Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer for Automobili Pininfarina, said: "I am excited at the prospect of Automobili Pininfarina making an enormous impact at Monterey Car Week this year, delighting our customers, retailer partners and fans with a collection of wonderful new vehicles.

"It is a pivotal period in the evolution of Automobili Pininfarina. Our ambition when we launched the company in 2018 was to become the world´s first creator of purely electric luxury cars. Envisioning, designing, and delivering on the dreams of our clients. I am incredibly proud to now share what we have carefully prepared for our customers and fans in 2023.

"It is the first time anywhere in the world that these special models will be presented together – spearheaded by the extraordinary new B95 - an entirely new proposition that takes inspiration from our recently-revealed PURA Vision design concept."

NORTH AMERICAN DEBUT: BATTISTA EDIZIONE NINO FARINA

Following its world premiere and dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, the Battista Edizione Nino Farina will be presented publicly in North America for the first time. It is a tribute to racing legend Nino Farina – nephew of Battista 'Pinin' Farina – with bespoke exterior and interior finishes and exquisite detailing that references Nino's racing success. Just five examples will ever exist and is the second 'design edition' in the Battista portfolio, following the rare and revered Battista Anniversario.

The Battista Edizione Nino Farina launch is supported by the creation of a new mini documentary dedicated to the legendary racing driver, with family members Daniele Farina and Paolo Pininfarina telling Nino's incredible life story. Featuring historic footage of the first ever F1 World Champion and emotional stories from the people who remember him best, it is a beautiful tribute to the famous racing son of the Italian family. The film can be viewed here, while the latest content from Automobili Pininfarina can be viewed on the brand's recently-launched TikTok channel, which can be accessed and followed here.

PURA VISION PRESENTED IN PUBLIC FOR THE FIRST TIME

Expressing Automobili Pininfarina's PURA design philosophy and inspiration for its future vehicle portfolio, the new PURA Vision design concept will be shown at the company's 'Car Week' private residence in Carmel Valley, making its physical world premiere. It introduces a pioneering new era of electric luxury with an elegant silhouette and dramatic proportions. PURA Vision effortlessly transforms the DNA of iconic car designs of the past to define the future of Automobili Pininfarina – envisioned as a beautiful electric Luxury Utility Vehicle (e-LUV) of unmistakable presence.

EDITOR'S NOTES

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, the Battista hyper GT and all future models will be sold in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most desired, sustainable luxury car brand in the world. The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment and has been named Automobili Pininfarina following the signing of a trademark licence agreement between Pininfarina S.p.A. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina S.p.A. has an influential role in supporting design and production capacities based on its unique 94-year experience of producing many of the world's most iconic cars.

THE AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA BATTISTA (PRESS KIT)

The Battista is the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0-100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista will combine extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. The Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the Pininfarina SpA atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183766/Automobili_Pininfarina_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183782/Automobili_Pininfarina_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183783/Automobili_Pininfarina_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183784/Automobili_Pininfarina_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183775/Automobili_Pininfarina_5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183780/Automobili_Pininfarina_6.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316779/Automobili_Pininfarina_Logo.jpg

