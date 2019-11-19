Automobili Pininfarina Presents 2020 Vision to Transform Its Luxury EV Business

At a private briefing in Los Angeles ahead of the LA Auto Show, CEO Michael Perschke, Chief Design Officer Luca Borgogno and Chief Sales Officer Jochen Rudat revealed how 90 years of Pininfarina design and innovation heritage are informing their vision for the growth of the business, starting with Battista production next year.

Michael Perschke, Automobili Pininfarina CEO, said: "Visionary Italian design is the past and the future and as we head towards celebrating Pininfarina's 90th anniversary in 2020, we are inventing new markets and new client experiences, and we want to underscore our commitment to Italy through production of pure-electric vehicles there.

"Our strategic collaboration with Bosch and Benteler unlocks the opportunity for growth, through development of high performance EV architecture to be deployed by Automobili Pininfarina and potentially other OEM clients. The launch of Battista heralded the arrival of our exciting new brand, and these are the plans that give us a strong platform for future success."

The Battista hypercar development programme is now well advanced, with dynamic simulation and wind tunnel testing complete. Prototype vehicles will be in testing throughout winter, ahead of client test drives in spring 2020. For clients wishing to experience the pinnacle of EV performance in 2019, Automobili Pininfarina teamed up with Mahindra Racing to launch 'Hyperdrive' at the Calafat Circuit in Spain, where clients drove the latest EV road cars on track before the ultimate test in a race-proven Formula E car.

Jochen Rudat, Automobili Pininfarina Chief Sales Officer, said: "The Automobili Pininfarina Hyperdrive experience provides a new benchmark of performance for hypercar buyers, but it also recognises the need to introduce new and different test drive experiences that allow guests to better understand the technology of the future. Our clients loved the whole experience and we will be developing this initiative in the future."

Michael Perschke and Luca Borgogno provided the latest insights into the Battista development programme at the LA briefing, along with insights into how the company's second and third models will follow the Battista, redefining the market for pure-electric cars christened Luxury Utility Vehicles.

In confirming a future range of electric cars, Perschke underlined his ambition for Automobili Pininfarina to challenge the world's leading luxury car brands through the future acquisition of a production facility in Italy next year. This potential investment would follow that made in the existing partnership with Pininfarina S.p.A., which will ensure every Battista is hand-crafted in the famous Cambiano atelier facility from the end of 2020 – a fitting end to the 90th anniversary of the famous Pininfarina design house.

Luca Borgogno presented the PURA Vision design concept to gathered media, confirming that the full-scale version will make its world debut in North America in the second half of 2020. PURA Vision is intended to showcase Borgogno's new design philosophy for Automobili Pininfarina, pinpointing where historic inspiration and the technology of the future will combine in the company's forthcoming portfolio of luxury electric cars.

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives. Designed and produced in Italy, the Battista hypercar and all future models will be sold and serviced in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most sustainable luxury car brand in the world. The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment and has been named Automobili Pininfarina following the signing of a trademark licence agreement between Pininfarina S.p.A. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina S.p.A. will take an influential role in supporting design and production capacities based on their unique 90-year experience of producing many of the world's most iconic cars. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra, Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman, Pininfarina S.p.A., and Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Mahindra Racing, launched the new car brand with Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina at the Rome Formula E race on 13th April 2018. Mahindra has quickly built up experience of cutting-edge 'race-to-road' sustainable high-performance technological innovation having competed in every Formula E race since the world's most innovative motor racing series began in 2013.

