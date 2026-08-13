Automation Fair 2026 Opens Registration for Industry's Premier Industrial Operations Event

Industry leaders gather to explore the technologies, ideas and connections shaping the future of industrial operations

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announces that registration is now open for Automation Fair 2026, taking place November 16-19 at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston.

Automation Fair 2026 opens registration for the industry's premier industrial operations event

Centered on the theme Future in Focus, Automation Fair 2026 will bring together more than 14,000 manufacturing, technology and industrial operations professionals from around the world for four days of learning, innovation and collaboration. Attendees will explore emerging technologies, gain practical insights and connect with people shaping the future of industrial operations.

Recognized as one of the industry's premier events, Automation Fair offers attendees direct access to industry professionals, technology innovators, hands-on training, interactive exhibits and valuable networking opportunities designed to help manufacturers move forward with confidence.

"Automation Fair is where the future of industrial operations comes into focus," said Brian Hovey, vice president, global marketing and chief marketing officer at Rockwell Automation. "This event brings together the people, technologies and ideas that are transforming manufacturing. Whether organizations are advancing digital transformation initiatives, scaling AI, strengthening resilience or improving productivity, attendees will leave with actionable strategies and meaningful connections that help turn vision into results."

Future in Focus: What to Expect

Experience the latest in industrial innovation

The Automation Fair Expo will feature more than 150 interactive exhibits, live demonstrations and Discovery Theater presentations highlighting advancements in industrial automation, software, AI, smart manufacturing, cybersecurity, workforce technologies and digital operations. Attendees will see how these innovations are being applied to solve real business challenges and deliver measurable outcomes.

Gain Insights from Industry Leaders

Keynotes from Rockwell Automation executives and influential industry voices will explore the trends, opportunities and technologies driving the next era of industrial operations, offering perspective on how organizations can build more intelligent, connected and agile enterprises.

Turn Learning into Action

With more than 250 educational sessions and over 500 hours of advanced training, attendees can build personalized learning paths aligned to their business priorities. Technical workshops, hands-on labs and discussions will provide practical guidance for solving real-world operational challenges and accelerating transformation initiatives.

See Real-World Success

Six exclusive off-site tours will provide behind-the-scenes access to innovative production environments and advanced manufacturing facilities, showcasing how leading organizations are using technology to improve performance, sustainability and growth.

Connect With People Shaping the Future

Five focused half-day summits will bring together executives, practitioners and technology professionals for deeper conversations around emerging trends, strategic priorities and industry-specific opportunities that are shaping the future of industrial operations.

Demand for Automation Fair continues to grow as attendees return year after year to explore emerging technologies and connect with professionals from across the industrial ecosystem.

"It was a wonderful time to witness so much technology in one single place," said Yemboado Yonli, senior automation engineer, Johnson & Johnson MedTech. "From robots to super track conveyors to machine vision systems, it was all about smart manufacturing. Rockwell demonstrated one more time how quality automation is essential in the world of smart manufacturing."

Registration is now open! To learn more and secure your spot, visit this site.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Automation Fair® event?

Automation Fair is Rockwell Automation's premier industrial operations event, bringing together manufacturing, technology and operations leaders for four days of learning, networking and innovation.

When and where is Automation Fair 2026?

Automation Fair 2026 will take place November 16-19, 2026, at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, MA, USA.

Who should attend Automation Fair 2026?

The event is designed for manufacturers, engineers, operations leaders, IT/OT professionals, executives and technology decision-makers seeking to advance industrial operations and digital transformation.

What topics will be featured at Automation Fair 2026?

Programming will cover industrial AI, smart manufacturing, cybersecurity, digital transformation, workforce development, software and connected operations.

How can I register for Automation Fair 2026?

Registration and event information are available at www.rockwellautomation.com/automationfair.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

SOURCE Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Michelle Anderson, Global Public Relations, Rockwell Automation, 414-218-8008, [email protected]