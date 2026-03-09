autologiQ acquires FIX4's Dealer Network

OAKVILLE, ON, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - autologiQ Inc. ("autologiQ"), Canada's leading vehicle management platform for consumers, announces today that it has acquired FIX4 Capital Lending Inc.'s ("FIX4") dealer network and repair financing originations. The transaction takes effect immediately.

This acquisition brings enhanced value to dealerships that were using FIX4's repair financing solution by providing access to higher approval rates, lower interest rates, and an improved client experience powered by autologiQ's AI-enabled automotive care platform. Dealerships will continue to receive immediate payment on repair invoices while offering customers more affordable and accessible payment options offered through autologiQ's EasyPay solution.

"This acquisition aligns with autologiQ's strategy to expand our advisory services and offer repair finance and insurance solutions to Canadian automotive dealerships, building on our strong foundation in the automotive aftermarket," said Jeffrey Newhouse, CEO of autologiQ. "autologiQ was established to help Canadian's extend the useful life of their existing vehicles in a transparent, proactive, and affordable manner. We look forward to serving FIX4's dealership partners and their clients."

The transaction adds to autologiQ's continued growth following recognition in 2025 as The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Automotive Company.

"From the moment we began discussions with autologiQ, it was clear this was a team that truly understands where the automotive lending space is heading," said Richard Fortin, President & CEO of FIX4. "Their technology-driven approach and leadership that executes with precision made the decision straightforward. We don't just believe in what autologiQ is building; we're proud to be part of the foundation that helps them scale it."

About autologiQ Inc.

autologiQ is Canada's premier vehicle-management ecosystem, dedicated to empowering consumers throughout the entire ownership lifecycle. By integrating independent advisory services, premium roadside assistance, and proactive maintenance memberships, autologiQ helps drivers extend the useful life of their vehicles while reducing long-term costs. Through its proprietary EasyPay solution, the Company provides seamless, point-of-sale repair financing that converts large service invoices into manageable payment plans. For more information, visit https://www.autologiq.ca.

About FIX4 Capital Lending Inc.

FIX4 is a Canadian fintech lender focused on repair financing solutions for dealership service departments. FIX4 has previously provided point-of-sale repair financing that enables immediate merchant payment while offering customers flexible repayment options.

SOURCE autologiQ Inc.

Media contact: Jeffrey Newhouse, (905) 466-8549, [email protected]