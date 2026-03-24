Autoliv and RS Taichi Partner to Advance Motorcycle Rider Protection with an Airbag Vest

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), has developed its first complete wearable protection for motorcycle riders: a vest with an integrated airbag system designed to reduce critical injury risks in the event of a crash. This system is being launched in collaboration with RS Taichi, a leading manufacturer of motorcycle riding gear, who will bring it to market. This initiative complements Autoliv's motorcycle and bike offer and supports its strategy to explore opportunities beyond its core business of airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels for light vehicles.

RS Taichi Airbag Vest T-SABE - Protection for motorcycle riders RS Taichi Airbag Vest T-SABE - Protection motorbike riders

By expanding into new areas such as motorcycle rider protection, Autoliv demonstrates its commitment to innovation and market diversification. The collaboration between Autoliv and RS Taichi represents an important step in introducing advanced motorcycle rider protection to the market. Along with the recently announced launch of the airbag for the Yamaha Tricity 300 commuter scooter, both initiatives reinforce Autoliv's strategic agenda and support our vision of Saving More Lives.

While Autoliv has previously supplied individual components for airbag vests, this new airbag system, featured in the new RS Taichi Airbag Vest T-SABE, represents Autoliv's first fully developed wearable protection that has been engineered from initial concept through complete system validation. Building on this foundation, RS Taichi applied its expertise to enhancing its performance in real-world riding conditions.

"The collaboration with RS Taichi serves as another milestone in delivering on our commitment to expand mobility safety and develop cutting-edge protective systems for motorcycle riders. By working closely with partners like RS Taichi, who design and manufacture motorcycle rider gear, we can bring proven protection and raising the bar for rider safety," said Fabien Dumont, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Autoliv.

"Our passion for creating high quality riding gear has now come together with Autoliv, a company that leads the global standard in safety. The new vest T-SABE is designed not only to protect riders, but also to provide a comfortable and safe riding experience helping create a long lasting and enjoyable motorcycle lifestyle," said Hirohiko Yoshimura President & CEO of RS Taichi.

Motorcycle crash scenarios are highly dynamic and unpredictable, requiring advanced protective systems that respond with absolute precision. Autoliv's new wearable airbag system applies the company's real-life safety research, biomechanical expertise, and rigorous validation directly to motorcycle use.

The airbag system has been engineered as a scalable platform that can be integrated into multiple garment designs and tailored to different motorcycle riding styles and market segments. This approach aligns with Autoliv's long‑term ambition to enable modular, high‑performance safety solutions across a wide range of applications and global markets.

The RS Taichi Airbag Vest T-SABE will be launched at the Tokyo Motorcycle Show on March 27-29, 2026.

More information: Airbags for Motorcycle Riders

Images: Autoliv Media Gallery

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SOURCE Autoliv

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