AUTOCRYPT Designated as Vehicle Type Approval Technical Service Provider for UN R155/156

AUTOCRYPT becomes the first company from the APAC region certified to provide cybersecurity evaluations for Vehicle Type Approvals covering over 60 UNECE WP.29 member countries, including European Union, UK, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Vietnam

SEOUL, South Korea, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- With UN Regulations 155 and 156 taking effect in July 2024, all vehicles sold in WP.29 member countries must pass cybersecurity evaluations to receive Vehicle Type Approval (VTA). As one of the world's leading automotive cybersecurity providers, AUTOCRYPT has been officially designated by RDW—the vehicle authority and approval body of the Netherlands—as an approved Technical Service provider for cybersecurity testing.

"Technical Service" or "TS" is a term used by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) to refer to companies and organizations that are officially certified to conduct vehicle testing and evaluations. These test results are reviewed as part of the VTA process.

AUTOCRYPT earned its designation as a Technical Service provider, primarily due to its expertise in automotive cybersecurity aligned with industry standards. Cybersecurity standards for vehicles were introduced around 2020, and AUTOCRYPT has been developing testing tools and solutions adhering to both ISO/SAE 21434 and UN Regulations 155/156 since then.

"As the first cybersecurity TS provider for UN R155 and 156 from APAC, we are looking forward to support OEMs worldwide in receiving type approvals, preparing their vehicles for market," said Duksoo Kim, CEO of AUTOCRYPT.

The Technical Service designation is aptly timed, as AUTOCRYPT's state-of-the-art cybersecurity testing center, Labs 414, is scheduled to open in July of 2024. The brand-new center will serve as the dedicated facility for AUTOCRYPT's Technical Service—AutoCrypt TS, as well as its comprehensive suite of cybersecurity validation and testing services. Additionally, it will foster collaborative projects with other key industry players.

About Autocrypt Co., Ltd.

AUTOCRYPT is the industry leader in automotive cybersecurity and connected mobility technologies. The company specializes in the development and integration of security software and solutions for in-vehicle systems, V2X communications, Plug&Charge, and mobility platforms, paving the way towards a secure and reliable C-ITS ecosystem in the age of software-defined vehicles. AUTOCRYPT also provides consulting and testing services along with custom solutions for UN R155/156 and ISO/SAE 21434 compliance.

SOURCE Autocrypt Co., Ltd.

Richard Li, [email protected]