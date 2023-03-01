AUTOCANADA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Revenue was $1,388.2 million as compared to $1,195.8 million in the prior year, an increase of 16.1%

EDMONTON, AB, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, today reported its financial results for the three and twelve month period ended December 31, 2022.

"AutoCanada's finish to the year with record fourth quarter revenue and strong same store performance is a testament to the high-level focus the entire organization placed on our strategic objectives, not only in the quarter but over the full year," said Paul Antony, Executive Chairman of AutoCanada. "I am very proud of the results our team achieved to maximize our complete business model, particularly our continued focus on growing our used to new retail units ratio which gave us the opportunity to leverage our best in class F&I and parts, service and collision repair business operations. Contributions from acquisitions also supported our performance and have exceeded expectations."

"I remain excited about what the future holds for AutoCanada. We are confident in our ability to navigate the evolving landscape of the automotive industry given our complete business model, our strong balance sheet and the resiliency we've built into our platform and remain well positioned to drive value for our shareholders and stakeholders through our many growth opportunities."

In addition, effective February 27, 2023, Mike Borys has retired from the role of Chief Financial Officer. Azim Lalani will be appointed as AutoCanada's new Chief Financial Officer in March 2023.

2022 Fourth Quarter Key Highlights and Recent Developments

All comparisons presented below are between the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 and the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, unless otherwise indicated.

Executive Overview

The business model continued to perform in the fourth quarter. Results in the quarter were being impacted by fluctuations in used vehicle pricing that necessitated the incremental used vehicle writedown provision and by the increase in floorplan costs. Our finance and insurance ("F&I") and parts, service and collision repair ("PS&CR") business operations were strong contributors to performance in the quarter, supported by strong used retail volume. Acquisitions have also been a positive contributor to results and have exceeded Year 1 pro forma targets to date.

Net income for the period was $14.8 million as compared to $69.4 million in Q4 2021. Diluted earnings per share was $0.52, a decrease of $(1.86) from $2.38 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the period was $50.7 million as compared to $65.9 million in Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 3.6% compares to 5.5% in the prior year, a decrease of (1.9) percentage points ("ppts"). This decrease is largely driven by the noted $(12.4) million incremental used vehicle writedown provision, adjusting used vehicle inventory to net realizable value, and the year-over-year increase of $(13.3) million in floorplan financing costs.

Gross profit increased by $14.1 million to $242.6 million, an increase of 6.2%, as compared to prior year. This increase was largely driven by the increases of $17.1 million from F&I and $19.7 million from PS&CR. This continued improvement in our F&I and PS&CR gross profit is representative of our continued optimization and refinement of business processes and integration of acquisitions to date.

Gross profit percentage2 was 17.5% in the quarter as compared to 19.1% in the prior year. This decrease is largely driven by the current used vehicle macro environment, resulting in both a compression of used vehicle gross profit percentage2 and the incremental used vehicle writedown provision. While used retail vehicle2 gross profit percentage2 weakened, used retail vehicle2 sales increased by 2,525 units, up 21.2%, to 14,418 units, and contributed to the consolidated used to new retail units ratio2 moving to 1.78 from 1.45. Used vehicle sales volume also contributed to our strong F&I and PS&CR gross profit performance.

Our U.S. Operations contributed $34.3 million of gross profit, a decrease of $(4.9) million or (12.4)% as compared to prior year. This decrease in gross profit was primarily driven by compression of new and used vehicle gross profit percentage2 and $(3.3) million of incremental used vehicle writedown provision taken in the quarter. Used retail vehicles2 sales increased 26.0% as compared to the prior year and supports both the increases in F&I gross profit by $2.7 million, or 22.2%, and PS&CR gross profit by $4.5 million, or 48.8%.

Operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit2 increased by 6.6 ppts to 75.7%. The increase is largely due to the noted compressed gross profit and increased operating expenses before depreciation2. Operating expenses before deprecation2 increased by $25.7 million and is largely driven by acquisitions and related costs, and increased head count to facilitate organizational growth.

Floorplan financing costs increased by $(13.3) million, or 564%, to $15.7 million as compared to prior year. The increase is attributable to the combination of rising interest rates and an increase in our used vehicle inventory position. While rising interest rates are expected to impact customer affordability, we consider the availability of vehicle inventory to remain the most significant challenge to sales growth. Additionally, some of the direct impacts of rising interest rates may be offset by vehicle financing products which provide flexibility in financing terms, inclusive of incentives and term extensions. Management continues to monitor the macro environment and will adjust F&I product offerings and other aspects of the business, where necessary, to meet customer needs.

We continue to actively manage our vehicle inventory as the chip shortage remains an issue and continues to impact the supply of new vehicle inventory. While we have seen positive indicators and noted gradual improvements in both the availability of inventory and product allocations, we are not anticipating a return to "normalcy" in new vehicle inventory levels until late 2023 to 2024. Compensating for constrained new vehicle supply, we have managed our used vehicle inventory position to meet current market demands.

Net indebtedness1 increased by $96.0 million from September 30 2022 to $446.8 million at the end of Q4 2022. This increase is primarily driven by the purchase and cancellation of $(50.0) million of common shares under a Substantial Issuer Bid ("SIB"), and $54.6 million of acquisitions, including Kavia Auto Body Inc., Excellence Auto Collision Limited, and Sterling Honda. Free cash flow1 on a trailing twelve month ("TTM") basis was $136.7 million at Q4 2022 as compared to $107.2 million in Q4 2021; the increase in free cash flow1 between years was driven primarily by reduced stock based compensation related cash payments and improvements in working capital. Additionally, our net indebtedness leverage ratio1 of 2.1x remained well below our target range at the end of Q4 2022, as compared to 0.2x in Q4 2021.

Had all of the acquisitions, completed as of Q4 2022, occurred at January 1, 2022, pro forma net income1 would have been $91.6 million for the TTM ended December 31, 2022, as compared to pro forma net income1 of $174.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Pro forma normalized adjusted EBITDA1 would be $274.7 million for the TTM ended December 31, 2022, as compared to pro forma normalized adjusted EBITDA1 of $266.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

We have established an acquisition pipeline, with dealerships and collision centres representing in excess of $395 million in annual revenue currently being evaluated. We are at varying stages of the acquisition process with these targets, ranging from signed letters of intent to signed purchase agreements, with the potential deals remaining subject to due diligence, OEM approvals, and other standard closing conditions. We remain well-positioned to continue to execute on our acquisition strategy in the coming quarters.

Our performance, both in Canada and U.S. Operations, continues our trend of sustainable improvement and demonstrates the efficacy of our complete business model and strategic initiatives. We remain aware that uncertainty continues to exist in the macroeconomic environment given the ongoing challenges associated with the lingering effects of the global pandemic, inflation, rising interest rates, and the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Uncertainties may include potential economic recessions or downturns, continued disruptions to the global automotive manufacturing supply chain, and other general economic conditions resulting in reduced demand for vehicle sales and service. We will continue to remain proactive and vigilant in assessing the impacts on our organization and remain committed to optimizing and building stability and resiliency into our business model to ensure we are able to drive industry-leading performance regardless of changing market conditions.

Consolidated AutoCanada Highlights

TOTAL VEHICLES2 SOLD INCREASED BY 14%

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2022:

Revenue was $1,388.2 million , an increase of $192.4 million or 16.1%

, an increase of or 16.1% Total vehicles 2 sold were 23,190, an increase of 2,894 units or 14.3%

sold were 23,190, an increase of 2,894 units or 14.3% Used retail vehicles 2 sold increased by 2,525 or 21.2%

sold increased by 2,525 or 21.2% Net income was $14.8 million (or $0.52 per diluted share) versus $69.4 million (or $2.38 per diluted share)

(or per diluted share) versus (or per diluted share) Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased by (23.1)% to $50.7 million , a decrease of $(15.2) million

decreased by (23.1)% to , a decrease of Current year results include an incremental used vehicle writedown provision of $(12.4) million and an increase in floorplan financing costs of $(13.3) million

and an increase in floorplan financing costs of Adjusted EBITDA 1 on a TTM basis was $264.8 million as compared to $251.9 million in the prior year

on a TTM basis was as compared to in the prior year Net indebtedness 1 of $446.8 million reflected an increase of $96.0 million from the end of Q3 2022

of reflected an increase of from the end of Q3 2022 Net indebtedness leverage ratio1 of 2.1x at the end of Q4 2022, as compared to 1.5x in Q3 2022

Canadian Operations Highlights

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT INCREASED BY 10%

Our F&I and PS&CR segments, driven by 20.2% increase in used retail unit sales, were key drivers of the 10.0% increase in total gross profit. F&I gross profit increased by $14.4 million or 27.9% to $65.9 million and PS&CR gross profit increased by $15.3 million or 22.9% to $82.0 million as compared to prior year.

Unless stated otherwise, all results for acquired businesses are included in all Canadian references in the press release.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2022:

Revenue was $1,172.7 million , an increase of 17.4%

, an increase of 17.4% Used retail unit 2 sales increased by 1,962 or 20.2%

sales increased by 1,962 or 20.2% Average TTM Canadian used retail unit sales per dealership per month, excluding Used Digital Retail Division dealerships 2 , improved to 63, as compared to 52 in the prior year

, improved to 63, as compared to 52 in the prior year Used to new retail units ratio 2 increased to 1.64 from 1.45

increased to 1.64 from 1.45 TTM used to new retail ratio 2 improved to 1.67 at Q4 2022 as compared to 1.43 at Q4 2021

improved to 1.67 at Q4 2022 as compared to 1.43 at Q4 2021 F&I gross profit per retail unit average 2 increased to $3,503 , up 11.9% or $373 per unit

increased to , up 11.9% or per unit Net income was $15.0 million , down (75.8)% from a net income of $62.3 million in 2021

, down (75.8)% from a net income of in 2021 Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased by (17.2)% to $45.7 million , a decrease of $(9.5) million

decreased by (17.2)% to , a decrease of Current year results include the incremental used vehicle writedown provision of $(9.1) million



Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 3.9% as compared to 5.5% in the prior year, a decrease of (1.6) ppts driven primarily by the incremental used vehicle writedown provision and increased floorplan financing costs

U.S. Operations Highlights

USED RETAIL VEHICLES SOLD INCREASED BY 26%

Used retail vehicle unit sales increased by 26.0%. Our F&I and PS&CR departments continue to offset the compressed new and used vehicle gross profit percentage2.

Revenue was $215.5 million , an increase of 9.4%, from $197.0 million

, an increase of 9.4%, from Used retail vehicles 2 sold increased by 26.0%

sold increased by 26.0% F&I gross profit per retail unit average 2 increased to $4,064 per unit, up 20.0% or $677 per unit

increased to per unit, up 20.0% or per unit Net income decreased by $(7.4) million to $(0.2) million from $7.1 million

to from Net income on a TTM basis was $14.8 million as compared to $17.1 million in the prior year

as compared to in the prior year Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $5.0 million as compared to $10.7 million , a decrease of $(5.7) million

was as compared to , a decrease of Current year results include an incremental used vehicle writedown provision of $(3.3) million



Adjusted EBITDA1 on a TTM basis was $32.8 million as compared to $31.2 million in the prior year

Same Store Metrics - Canadian Operations

USED RETAIL VEHICLES2 SOLD INCREASED BY 7.6%

The continued optimization of the Company's complete business model is highlighted by the growth in same store used retail vehicle2 sales. Our total gross profit of $165.8 million continues to be driven by our strong F&I and PS&CR performance and included an incremental same store used vehicle writedown provision of $(6.2) million.

Refer to Section 20 Same Store Results Data of the MD&A for the definition of same store and further information.

Revenue increased to $943.8 million , an increase of 2.2%

, an increase of 2.2% Gross profit decreased by $(9.9) million or (5.7)%

or (5.7)% Used to new retail units ratio 2 increased to 1.55 from 1.29

increased to 1.55 from 1.29 Used retail vehicles 2 sold increased by 7.6%, an increase of 628 units

sold increased by 7.6%, an increase of 628 units F&I gross profit per retail unit average 2 increased to $3,844 , up 16.1% or $532 per unit; F&I gross profit increased to $56.1 million as compared to $48.4 million in the prior year, an increase of 15.8%

increased to , up 16.1% or per unit; F&I gross profit increased to as compared to in the prior year, an increase of 15.8% PS&CR gross profit increased to $64.6 million , an increase of 7.2%

, an increase of 7.2% PS&CR gross profit percentage2 increased to 57.7% as compared to 56.0% in the prior year

Financing and Investing Activities and Other Recent Developments

AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT EXTENDED TO APRIL 15, 2026

Net indebtedness1 of $446.8 million resulted in a net indebtedness leverage ratio1 of 2.1x. Financing and investing activities included the following:

Acquisitions

The Company completed $54.6 million of acquisitions in Q4 2022 and $178.7 million for the year. The acquisitions support management's strategic objectives of expanding our presence across Canada and operational capacity.

On October 27, 2022 , the Company acquired 100% of the shares of Kavia Auto Body Inc. ("Kavia Auto Body"), a collision centre located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

, the Company acquired 100% of the shares of Kavia Auto Body Inc. ("Kavia Auto Body"), a collision centre located in . On November 7, 2022 , the Company acquired 100% of the shares of Excellence Auto Collision Limited ("Excellence Auto Collision"), an entity that operates two luxury-brand focused collision centres (Excellence Auto Collision Silver Star and Excellence Auto Collision Midwest) located in Scarborough, Ontario and Toronto, Ontario .

, the Company acquired 100% of the shares of Excellence Auto Collision Limited ("Excellence Auto Collision"), an entity that operates two luxury-brand focused collision centres (Excellence Auto Collision Silver Star and Excellence Auto Collision Midwest) located in and . On December 1, 2022 , the Company acquired substantially all of the assets to be used in the operations of Sterling Honda , a Honda dealership in Hamilton, Ontario .

, the Company acquired substantially all of the assets to be used in the operations of , a Honda dealership in . On February 27, 2023 , the Company acquired 100% of the shares of 5121175 Manitoba Ltd. ("DCCHail"), a paintless dent repair entity, located in Calgary, Alberta . DCC Hail operates with a national presence and specializes in the insurance claim management process and repair of hail damaged vehicles.

Share Purchases

On December 16, 2022 , the Company completed a SIB, by way of a modified Dutch auction, to purchase, for cancellation, the common shares of the Company (the "Second Offer"). The Company purchased and cancelled 1,851,851 common shares at a purchase price of $27.00 per share under the Offer, representing an aggregate purchase price $50.0 million , which represents 7.29% of the total issued and outstanding Shares of the Company before giving effect to the Second Offer.

, the Company completed a SIB, by way of a modified Dutch auction, to purchase, for cancellation, the common shares of the Company (the "Second Offer"). The Company purchased and cancelled 1,851,851 common shares at a purchase price of per share under the Offer, representing an aggregate purchase price , which represents 7.29% of the total issued and outstanding Shares of the Company before giving effect to the Second Offer. For the year ended December 31, 2022 , a total of 4,741,879 common shares were purchased and cancelled for total consideration of $139.1 million , net of transaction costs.

Credit Facility Amendments

On December 12, 2022 , the Company executed the accordion feature to increase the revolving credit limit by $50 million to $275 million from $225 million and amended our existing credit facility for administrative changes.

, the Company executed the accordion feature to increase the revolving credit limit by to from and amended our existing credit facility for administrative changes. On January 30, 2023 , Standard & Poor's Ratings Services ("S&P") issued a research update where our Issuer Credit Rating remains unchanged at 'B+'.

, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services ("S&P") issued a research update where our Issuer Credit Rating remains unchanged at 'B+'. On February 3, 2023 , the Company amended and extended our existing credit facility to increase our total aggregate bank facilities to $1.6 billion . This included increasing our revolving credit limit to $375 million from $275 million . We maintained a three-year tenor by extending the maturity date to April 15, 2026 .

Fourth Quarter Financial Information

The following table summarizes the Company's results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022:



Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 Consolidated Operational Data 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenue 1,388,206 1,195,782 16.1 % 6,040,619 4,653,415 29.8 % Gross profit 242,622 228,514 6.2 % 1,042,873 834,183 25.0 % Gross profit % 17.5 % 19.1 % -1.6 ppts 17.3 % 17.9 % -0.6 ppts Operating expenses 197,397 170,008 16.1 % 811,018 612,609 32.4 % Operating profit 58,604 99,410 (41.0) % 254,551 270,068 (5.7) % Net income for the period 14,810 69,398 (78.7) % 91,060 167,199 (45.5) % Basic net income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders 0.55 2.54 (78.3) % 3.28 5.98 (45.2) % Diluted net income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders 0.52 2.38 (78.2) % 3.03 5.60 (45.9) % Adjusted EBITDA 1 50,669 65,873 (23.1) % 264,800 251,863 5.1 %













New retail vehicles2 sold (units) 8,100 8,204 (1.3) % 36,216 35,799 1.2 % New fleet vehicles2 sold (units) 672 199 237.7 % 1,892 1,872 1.1 % Total new vehicles2 sold (units) 8,772 8,403 4.4 % 38,108 37,671 1.2 % Used retail vehicles2 sold (units) 14,418 11,893 21.2 % 63,611 48,729 30.5 % Total vehicles2 sold 23,190 20,296 14.3 % 101,719 86,400 17.7 % Same store new retail vehicles2 sold (units) 5,714 6,380 (10.4) % 25,636 28,762 (10.9) % Same store new fleet vehicles2 sold (units) 625 192 225.5 % 1,715 1,864 (8.0) % Same store used retail vehicles2 sold (units) 8,876 8,248 7.6 % 40,736 37,035 10.0 % Same store total vehicles2 sold 15,215 14,820 2.7 % 68,087 67,661 0.6 % Same store2 revenue 943,849 923,341 2.2 % 4,281,582 3,808,650 12.4 % Same store2 gross profit 165,804 175,749 (5.7) % 746,401 689,709 8.2 % Same store2 gross profit % 17.6 % 19.0 % (1.4) % 17.4 % 18.1 % (0.7) %

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The following table shows the unaudited results of the Company for each of the eight most recently completed quarters. The results of operations for these periods are not necessarily indicative of the results of operations to be expected in any given comparable period.



MD&A

Footnote

Reference3 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 REVISED Q2 2021

REVISED Q1 2021 REVISED Income Statement Data 5















New vehicles 4 6 508,008 557,492 583,870 511,195 467,085 498,142 547,593 451,061 Used vehicles 4 6 626,397 807,236 840,998 595,514 524,043 518,791 539,785 354,922 Parts, service and collision repair 4 6 168,544 161,805 160,307 152,009 136,800 116,953 122,459 108,427 Finance, insurance and other 4 6 85,257 97,416 100,851 83,720 67,854 72,868 71,218 55,414 Revenue

1,388,206 1,623,949 1,686,026 1,342,438 1,195,782 1,206,754 1,281,055 969,824 New vehicles 4 6 48,218 58,760 58,950 53,384 50,632 46,525 44,619 34,639 Used vehicles 4 6 17,775 32,627 34,125 36,772 38,118 39,669 40,269 23,206 Parts, service and collision repair 4 6 95,661 88,707 90,713 78,431 75,917 64,748 68,115 57,874 Finance, insurance and other 4 6 80,968 93,540 95,490 78,752 63,847 69,250 64,838 51,917 Gross Profit

242,622 273,634 279,278 247,339 228,514 220,192 217,841 167,636 Gross profit %

17.5 % 16.8 % 16.6 % 18.4 % 19.1 % 18.2 % 17.0 % 17.3 % Operating expenses

197,397 207,266 212,709 193,646 170,008 159,880 154,773 127,948 Operating expenses as a % of gross profit

81.4 % 75.7 % 76.2 % 78.3 % 74.4 % 72.6 % 71.0 % 76.3 % Operating profit

58,604 69,303 69,954 56,690 99,410 62,841 66,153 41,664 Recovery of non-financial assets

(8,691) — — — (39,846) — — — Net income

14,810 32,870 39,058 4,322 69,398 38,769 37,698 21,334 Basic net income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders

0.55 1.22 1.40 0.11 2.54 1.37 1.33 0.77 Diluted net income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders

0.52 1.16 1.33 0.10 2.38 1.27 1.23 0.71 Dividends declared per share

— — — — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA 1 3 50,669 76,374 75,561 62,196 65,873 68,265 70,491 47,234 Free cash flow 1 3 32,177 35,319 63,318 5,852 7,603 12,372 67,803 19,391 Operating Data 5















New retail vehicles2 sold 4 8,100 9,186 9,878 9,052 8,204 9,255 10,107 8,233 New fleet vehicles2 sold 4 672 433 497 290 199 358 575 740 Total new vehicles2 sold 4 8,772 9,619 10,375 9,342 8,403 9,613 10,682 8,973 Used retail vehicles2 sold 4 14,418 17,381 17,740 14,072 11,893 13,831 13,271 9,734 Total vehicles sold2 4 23,190 27,000 28,115 23,414 20,296 23,444 23,953 18,707 # of service and collision repair orders completed2 4 263,796 241,907 261,671 221,632 232,373 199,870 214,149 182,869 # of dealerships at period end 1 86 85 82 80 80 68 67 67 # of same store dealerships 1, 2 49 49 49 49 49 49 49 49 # of service bays at period end

1,367 1,331 1,322 1,293 1,303 1,108 1,098 1,098 Same store2 revenue growth 2 2.2 % 17.6 % 14.2 % 17.2 % 14.1 % 15 % 54.2 % 27.8 % Same store2 gross profit growth 2 (5.7) % 8.7 % 10.3 % 23.2 % 29.4 % 18.6 % 102.5 % 35.0 %

MD&A and Financial Statements

Information included in this press release is a summary of results. It should be read in conjunction with AutoCanada's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedar.com.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by Canadian GAAP. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings (loss) or to cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, financing activities, cash and cash equivalents, and indebtedness determined in accordance with Canadian GAAP, as indicators of our performance. We provide these additional non-GAAP measures, capital management measures, and supplementary financial measures to assist investors in determining our ability to generate earnings and cash provided by (used in) operating activities and to provide additional information on how these cash resources are used.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, normalized adjusted EBITDA, income statement impacts and adjusted EBITDA on a pre-IFRS 16 basis, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, pro forma normalized adjusted EBITDA, pro forma net income, free cash flow, net indebtedness, and net indebtedness leverage ratio are not earnings measures recognized by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. Investors are cautioned that these non-GAAP measures should not replace net earnings or loss (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of the Company's performance, of its cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities or as a measure of its liquidity and cash flows. The Company's methods of calculating referenced non-GAAP measures may differ from the methods used by other issuers. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

It should be noted that certain of the financial measures described below include pro forma items estimating the impact of the acquisitions if they had occurred on the first day of the relevant period, or as of a specified date. Readers should understand that these estimates were determined by management in good faith and are not indicative of what the historical results of the businesses acquired in the acquisitions actually were for the relevant period, or what those results would have been if the acquisitions had occurred on the dates indicated, or what they will be for any future period. As a result, the pro forma financial measures may not be indicative of the Company's financial position that would have prevailed, or operating results that would have been obtained, if the transactions had taken place on the dates indicated or of the financial position or operating results which may be obtained in the future. These pro forma financial measures are not a forecast or projection of future results. The actual financial position and results of operations of the Company for any period following the closing of the acquisitions will vary from the amounts set forth following pro forma financial measures, and such variation may be material.

We list and define these "NON-GAAP MEASURES" below:

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is an indicator of a company's operating performance over a period of time and ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA provides an indication of the results generated by our principal business activities prior to:

Interest expense (other than interest expense on floorplan financing), income taxes, depreciation, and amortization;

Charges that introduce volatility unrelated to operating performance by virtue of the impact of external factors (such as share-based compensation amounts attributed to certain equity issuances as a part of the Used Digital Retail Division);

Non-cash charges (such as impairment, recoveries, gains or losses on free-standing derivatives, revaluation of contingent consideration and revaluation of redemption liabilities);

Charges outside the normal course of business (such as restructuring, gains and losses on dealership divestitures and real estate transactions); and

Charges that are non-recurring in nature (such as provisions for wholesale fraud and settlement income).

The Company believes adjusted EBITDA provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance over a period of time.

Normalized Adjusted EBITDA

With the onset of COVID-19 during the second quarter of 2020, the impact of COVID-19 related government restrictions resulted in charges that are one-time in nature, and related government programs resulted in subsidies that are non-recurring in the future.

Normalized adjusted EBITDA is an indicator of a company's operating performance over a period of time and ability to incur and service debt, normalized for charges that are non-recurring in nature related to the pandemic such as:

Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") income, expected to recur until the Company is no longer eligible for the subsidy;

Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") income, expected to recur until the Company is no longer eligible for the subsidy; Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy ("CERS"), expected to recur until the Company is no longer eligible for the subsidy;

Emergency Rent Subsidy ("CERS"), expected to recur until the Company is no longer eligible for the subsidy; One-time forgiveness of Small Business Association Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans;

The Company believes normalized adjusted EBITDA provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance normalized for impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Normalized Adjusted EBITDA

The Company believes pro forma adjusted EBITDA and pro forma normalized adjusted EBITDA provides improved understanding of the progress of our acquisition strategy as if the acquisitions had occurred at the beginning of the period. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA and pro forma normalized adjusted EBITDA includes management's estimate of the net income generated by our acquisitions prior to interest expense (other than interest expense on floorplan financing), income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, assuming acquisitions in the year had occurred on the first day of the year ended December 31, 2022 prior to any synergies, pursuant to the terms of the credit facilities. Pro forma adjustments estimated by management were derived from dealership financial statements. The Company's blended rate of Canadian corporate tax of 25.5% was applied to pro forma adjustments where applicable.

Refer to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Section 5, Acquisitions, Divestitures, Relocations, and Real Estate of the Company's MD&A for further details.

Pro Forma Net Income

The Company believes pro forma net income provides improved understanding of the progress of our acquisition strategy as if the acquisitions had occurred at the beginning of the period. Pro forma net income includes management's estimate of the net income generated by our acquisitions, assuming acquisitions in the year had occurred on the first day of the year ended December 31, 2022, prior to any synergies, pursuant to the terms of the credit facilities. Pro forma adjustments estimated by management were derived from dealership financial statements. The Company's blended rate of Canadian corporate tax of 25.5% was applied to pro forma adjustments where applicable.

Refer to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Section 5, Acquisitions, Divestitures, Relocations, and Real Estate of the Company's MD&A for further details.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA margin is an indicator of a company's operating performance specifically in relation to our revenue performance.

The Company believes adjusted EBITDA margin provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance with retaining and growing profitability as our revenue and scale increases over a period of time.

Income Statement Impacts and Adjusted EBITDA on a Pre-IFRS 16 basis

The Company adopted IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019. On adoption of IFRS 16, the Company recognized lease liabilities in relation to leases, which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of IAS 17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate. There are also corresponding income statement impacts to net income and other comprehensive income.

The Company believes adjusted EBITDA on a pre-IFRS 16 basis provides improved continuity for purposes of comparing to our historical operating performance prior to fiscal year 2019. Our Credit Facility financial covenants are calculated and presented on a pre-IFRS 16 basis. In addition, the net indebtedness leverage ratio is calculated on a pre-IFRS 16 basis.

Adjusted EBITDA on a pre-IFRS 16 basis is calculated as adjusted EBITDA less the rental expense, fair market value rent adjustment and step lease rent adjustment eliminated from the adoption of IFRS 16 lease liabilities accounting standards.

Refer to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 for further details.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a measure used by Management to evaluate the Company's performance. While the closest Canadian GAAP measure is cash provided by operating activities, free cash flow is considered relevant because it provides an indication of how much cash generated by operations is available after capital expenditures. It shall be noted that although we consider this measure to be free cash flow, financial and non-financial covenants in our credit facilities and dealer agreements may restrict cash from being available for distributions, re-investment in the Company, potential acquisitions, or other purposes. Investors should be cautioned that free cash flow may not actually be available for such purposes. References to "Free cash flow" are to cash provided by (used in) operating activities (including the net change in non-cash working capital balances) less capital expenditure (not including acquisitions of dealerships and dealership facilities).

Net Indebtedness Leverage Ratio

Net indebtedness leverage ratio is a measure used by management to evaluate the liquidity of the Company.

The Company believes presenting the net indebtedness leverage ratio on a pre-IFRS 16 basis provides improved continuity for purposes of comparing to our historical operating performance prior to fiscal year 2019 and remains relevant while our Credit Facility financial covenants continues to be calculated and presented on a pre-IFRS 16 basis. Net indebtedness leverage ratio is calculated as net indebtedness compared to Adjusted EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 on a TTM basis.

We list and define "CAPITAL MANAGEMENT MEASURES" below:

Net Indebtedness

Net indebtedness is used by management to evaluate the liquidity of the Company.

Net indebtedness is calculated as indebtedness, net of unamortized deferred financing costs, adding back embedded derivative asset, and less cash and cash equivalents.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS

Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and Pro Forma Normalized Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The following table illustrates adjusted EBITDA for the three-month periods ended December 31, over the last two years of operations:



2022 2021 Period from October 1 to December 31



Net income for the period 14,810 69,398 Add back:



Income tax expense 9,994 24,463 Depreciation of property and equipment 5,664 4,830 Interest on long-term indebtedness 8,121 6,161 Depreciation of right of use assets 8,326 7,465 Lease liability interest 8,283 6,520

55,198 118,837 Add back:



Recoveries of non-financial assets, net (8,691) (39,846) Share-based compensation (Used Digital Retail Division) 391 — Loss on redemption liabilities 4,829 14,116 Unrealized fair value changes in derivative instruments (2,496) (2,853) Amortization of loss on terminated hedges 817 817 Unrealized foreign exchange losses 497 25 Gain on termination of lease — (492) Unrealized fair value changes on embedded derivative — (24,778) Loss on disposal of assets, net 124 47 Adjusted EBITDA 50,669 65,873



The following table illustrates adjusted EBITDA, normalized adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, and pro forma normalized adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve month period ended December 31, over the last two years of operations:



2022 2021 Period from January 1 to December 31



Net income for the period 91,060 167,199 Add back:



Income tax expense 32,824 54,021 Depreciation of property and equipment 20,852 17,272 Interest on long-term indebtedness 29,325 21,900 Depreciation of right of use assets 30,781 26,420 Lease liability interest 29,828 23,062

234,670 309,874 Add back:



Recoveries of non-financial assets, net (8,691) (39,846) Share-based compensation (Used Digital Retail Division) 391 — Loss on redemption liabilities 4,829 14,116 Loss on extinguishment of debt 9,860 1,128 Unrealized fair value changes in derivative instruments (9,321) (7,873) Amortization of loss on terminated hedges 3,268 3,268 Unrealized foreign exchange losses 192 115 Loss on extinguishment of embedded derivative 29,306 — Loss on termination of lease, net — 427 Unrealized fair value changes on embedded derivative — (29,306) Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 296 (40) Adjusted EBITDA 264,800 251,863 Normalizing items:



Less:



Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy — (4,388) Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy — (336) Forgiveness of PPP loans — (6,728) Normalized Adjusted EBITDA 264,800 240,411 Pro forma items had the acquisitions occurred on January 1:



Net income for the period 583 7,634 Add back:



Income tax expense 200 2,464 Depreciation of property and equipment 689 1,765 Interest on long-term indebtedness 5,058 5,698 Depreciation of right of use assets 1,185 3,224 Lease liability interest 2,207 5,235 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 274,722 277,883 Pro Forma Normalized Adjusted EBITDA 274,722 266,431 Pro Forma Net Income 91,643 174,833



Segmented Adjusted EBITDA and Segmented Normalized Adjusted EBITDA

The following table illustrates segmented adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended December 31, over the last two years of operations:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Canada U.S. Total

Canada U.S. Total Period from October 1 to December 31













Net income (loss) for the period 15,043 (233) 14,810

62,253 7,145 69,398 Add back:













Income tax expense 9,908 86 9,994

24,144 319 24,463 Depreciation of property and equipment 5,168 496 5,664

4,467 363 4,830 Interest on long-term indebtedness 5,100 3,021 8,121

4,818 1,343 6,161 Depreciation of right of use assets 7,658 668 8,326

6,796 669 7,465 Lease liability interest 7,305 978 8,283

5,630 890 6,520

50,182 5,016 55,198

108,108 10,729 118,837 Add back:













Recoveries of non-financial assets, net (8,691) — (8,691)

(39,846) — (39,846) Share-based compensation (Used Digital Retail Division) 391 — 391

— — — Loss on redemption liabilities 4,829 — 4,829

14,116 — 14,116 Unrealized fair value changes in derivative instruments (2,496) — (2,496)

(2,853) — (2,853) Amortization of loss on terminated hedges 817 — 817

817 — 817 Unrealized foreign exchange losses 497 — 497

25 — 25 Gain on termination of lease — — —

(492) — (492) Unrealized fair value changes on embedded derivative — — —

(24,778) — (24,778) Loss on disposal of assets, net 124 — 124

47 — 47 Adjusted EBITDA 45,653 5,016 50,669

55,144 10,729 65,873



The following table illustrates segmented adjusted EBITDA and normalized adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31 for the last two years of operations:



Year Ended December 31, 2022

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Canada U.S. Total

Canada U.S. Total Period from January 1 to December 31













Net income for the period 76,263 14,797 91,060

150,104 17,095 167,199 Add back:













Income tax expense 29,626 3,198 32,824

53,702 319 54,021 Depreciation of property and equipment 19,117 1,735 20,852

15,995 1,277 17,272 Interest on long-term indebtedness 22,605 6,720 29,325

15,631 6,269 21,900 Depreciation of right of use assets 28,033 2,748 30,781

23,759 2,661 26,420 Lease liability interest 26,271 3,557 29,828

19,503 3,559 23,062

201,915 32,755 234,670

278,694 31,180 309,874 Add back:













Recoveries of non-financial assets, net (8,691) — (8,691)

(39,846) — (39,846) Share-based compensation (Used Digital Retail Division) 391 — 391

— — — Loss on redemption liabilities 4,829 — 4,829

14,116 — 14,116 Loss on extinguishment of debt 9,860 — 9,860

1,128 — 1,128 Unrealized fair value changes in derivative instruments (9,321) — (9,321)

(7,873) — (7,873) Amortization of loss on terminated hedges 3,268 — 3,268

3,268 — 3,268 Unrealized foreign exchange losses 192 — 192

115 — 115 Loss on extinguishment of embedded derivative 29,306 — 29,306

— — — Loss on termination of lease, net — — —

427 — 427 Unrealized fair value changes on embedded derivative — — —

(29,306) — (29,306) Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net 296 — 296

(40) — (40) Adjusted EBITDA 232,045 32,755 264,800

220,683 31,180 251,863 Normalizing Items:













Less:













Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy — — —

(4,388) — (4,388) Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy — — —

(336) — (336) Forgiveness of PPP loans — — —

— (6,728) (6,728) Normalized Adjusted EBITDA 232,045 32,755 264,800

215,959 24,452 240,411



Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table illustrates adjusted EBITDA margin for the three-month periods ended December 31, over the last two years of operations:



2022 2021 Period from October 1 to December 31



Adjusted EBITDA 50,669 65,873 Revenue 1,388,206 1,195,782 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3.6 % 5.5 %



Free Cash Flow

The following table illustrates free cash flow for the last eight consecutive quarters:



Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Cash provided by operating activities 38,099 37,662 64,935 7,279 10,153 13,721 68,604 20,506 Deduct:















Purchase of non-growth property and equipment (5,922) (2,343) (1,617) (1,427) (2,550) (1,349) (801) (1,115) Free cash flow 32,177 35,319 63,318 5,852 7,603 12,372 67,803 19,391 Free cash flow - TTM 136,666 112,092 89,145 93,630 107,169 118,806 159,878 144,632



Net Indebtedness and Net Indebtedness Leverage Ratio Reconciliation

The following table illustrates the Company's net indebtedness and net indebtedness leverage ratio as at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:



December 31, 2022 $ December 31, 2021 $ Syndicated Credit Facility - revolving credit 178,588 63,842 Senior unsecured notes (including embedded derivative asset) 344,502 221,965 Mortgage and other debt 32,038 101 Total Indebtedness 555,128 285,908 Add back:



Embedded derivative asset — 29,306 Total Indebtedness for net indebtedness purpose 555,128 315,214 Cash and cash equivalents (108,301) (102,480) Net indebtedness 446,827 212,734 Adjusted EBITDA - pre-IFRS 16 - trailing twelve months 210,761 206,584 Net indebtedness leverage ratio 2.1x 1.0x



Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 will be held on March 2, 2023 at 9:00am Mountain (11:00am Eastern). To participate in the conference call, please dial 1.888.664.6392 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

This conference call will also be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the following URL: https://investors.autocan.ca/event/2022-q4-conference-call/

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 82 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Acura, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates 3 used vehicle dealerships and 1 used vehicle auction business supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, 11 RightRide division locations, and 10 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 25 collision centres. In 2022, our dealerships sold approximately 100,000 vehicles and processed over 900,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,367 service bays generating revenue in excess of $6 billion.

Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information (collectively "forward-looking statements", including "with respect to", "among other things", "future performance", "expense reductions" and the "Go Forward Plan"), within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. We hereby provide cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "projection", "vision", "goals", "objective", "target", "schedules", "outlook", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "should", "plan", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "will", "believe", "shall" and similar expressions) are not historical facts and are forward-looking and may involve estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict.

Accordingly, these factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout this press release.

The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com ) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference.

Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Additional Information

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website at www.autocan.ca and www.sedar.com.

