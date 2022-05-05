AUTOCANADA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND VOTING RESULTS

EDMONTON, AB, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that all resolutions were passed at its Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") held on May 5, 2022. A total of 19,725,149 common shares (representing 73.19% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) were represented virtually or by proxy at the Meeting. Each of the following nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 25, 2022 were duly elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Paul Antony 19,299,717 97.95% 404,269 2.05% Dennis DesRosiers 19,210,458 97.50% 493,528 2.50% Rhonda English 19,692,866 99.94% 11,120 0.06% Stephen Green 17,536,373 89.00% 2,167,613 11.00% Barry James 19,692,777 99.94% 11,209 0.06% Lee Matheson 19,045,547 96.66% 658,439 3.34% Elias Olmeta 19,685,166 99.90% 18,820 0.10%

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 80 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Acura, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. Additionally, the Company's Canadian Operations segment currently operates 2 used vehicle dealerships supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, the RightRide division operates 7 locations, and 4 stand-alone collision centres (within our group of 18 collision centres). In 2021, our dealerships sold approximately 86,000 vehicles and processed over 800,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,303 service bays generating revenue in excess of $4 billion.

Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.

For further information: Mike Borys, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 780.509.2808, Email: [email protected]