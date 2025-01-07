Authenticom Group Hits the Gas for 2025, taps Stephen Foster to Scale Global Revenue Growth as CRO

LA CROSSE, Wis., Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a move that signals big plans for 2025, the Authenticom Group of Companies is thrilled to announce that Stephen Foster will be taking the wheel as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) starting January 1, 2025. Known for his laser-focused approach to driving revenue in the automotive SaaS space, Stephen's extensive background working with OEMs, dealerships, and the broader industry makes him the perfect co-pilot as Authenticom accelerates its growth trajectory.

A Proven Track Record of Automotive Excellence

When it comes to results, Stephen's numbers speak volumes. Throughout his career, he's been in the driver's seat of major success stories:

At ibex, Stephen secured partnerships with iconic brands like Honda, Toyota, Nissan, and Mercedes, building a powerful sales engine across North America and Europe .

and . At Alida, he revved up global revenues by a staggering 6x, doubling the average deal size in less than three years.

Most recently at Forsta, Stephen achieved a 1.5x year-over-year revenue boost, tripled the sales team's size, and doubled overall revenues.

With his ability to fine-tune sales strategies and align them with company goals, Stephen is no stranger to building high-performing teams and cultivating relationships that last.

Putting Authenticom's Core Solutions in Overdrive

As CRO, Stephen will lead sales efforts for Authenticom's flagship products, all designed to make life easier—and more profitable—for dealerships and OEMs:

NADA Vault and Dealer Vault: Think of these as the Swiss Army knives for dealerships, offering secure, cost-effective tools to seamlessly share data with third-party vendors and keep operations humming.

Record Recharge: A marketing budget's best friend. This data cleansing tool clears out outdated or irrelevant customer data, helping dealerships avoid throwing money at dead leads.

Motive Retail: Custom-built API solutions that deliver OEMs the horsepower they need to run seamless and scalable programs.

Under Stephen's leadership, Authenticom's suite of solutions will continue to empower dealerships and OEMs with tools that reduce costs, streamline operations, and future-proof their businesses.

A Leader Built for the Road Ahead

"Stephen knows this industry like the back of his hand," said Jason Tryfon, President of Canada International Growth & Operations. "From scaling businesses to forging lasting relationships with some of the biggest names in automotive, he's the kind of leader you want in your corner as we gear up for a transformative year."

When he's not breaking sales records, Stephen is known for his approachable style and collaborative spirit. A proud Nova Scotian, he lives in Burlington, Ontario, where he balances work with a love of golf, guitar, and summer trips to his coastal retreat.

Stephen will join the Authenticom team in La Crosse from January 7–10, ready to roll up his sleeves and help chart the company's exciting course for 2025.

About Authenticom Group of Companies

The Authenticom Group of Companies is a trusted name in the automotive industry, providing innovative data solutions that keep dealerships and OEMs running smoothly. From NADA Vault and Dealer Vault to Record Recharge and Motive Retail, Authenticom delivers secure, scalable tools designed to save money, improve efficiency, and drive real results.

Media Contact:

Drew Williams

Creative Director

[email protected]

+1 866-289-3283

SOURCE Authenticom Group of Companies