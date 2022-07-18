Authentic Brands Group Announces Partnership with Groupe Lemur for Izod in US and Canada

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company, and Groupe Lemur Inc. (GLI), an apparel manufacturer and distributor specializing in children's segments, today announced the signing of a long-term partnership which grants GLI the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and distribute Izod swimwear, ski and outerwear for kids in the US and Canada.

Taryn Washenik Senior Vice President, Brand Fashion, Classic and Outdoor, ABG, said, "Izod is a trusted style authority known globally for fashion and lifestyle offerings. We are thrilled to broaden the brand's kids assortment in partnership with Groupe Lemur, which has a proven expertise in operating and growing premium brands across the US and Canada."

James DiMiele, Executive Vice-President at GLI, commented, "We are thrilled to be partnering with ABG to expand their vision for the Izod brand into new segments. The Izod brand, and its rich history are ideally aligned with our expertise and aesthetic sensibilities."

The Izod kid's swim, ski and outerwear collections will be available at national and regional department stores beginning in Spring 2023.

About Groupe Lemur Inc.

For over 30 years, Groupe Lemur Inc. (GLI), based in Montreal, Canada, has developed, manufactured, and distributed premium brand children's collections worldwide. GLI's portfolio includes proprietary brands, Pekkle®; petit lem®; and Miles the Label®.

For more information about Groupe Lemur Inc., please visit www.lemurgroup.com

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 6,100 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media.

ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $21 billion in global annual retail sales, and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®.

For more information, visit authenticbrands.com.

