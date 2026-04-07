Autel Energy and ChargeLab partner to deliver seamless EV charging in Canada

TORONTO, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Autel Energy, a global leader in EV charging hardware, and ChargeLab, a pioneer in EV charger management software, are announcing a strategic partnership to deliver integrated solutions built for the Canadian market. The partnership combines Autel's full MaxiCharger hardware portfolio with ChargeLab's cloud-based charging station management system (CSMS), creating a bundled offering available through authorized distribution channels, including EV-olution Charging Systems.

Autel and ChargeLab are bundling their offerings to give Canadian site hosts purpose-built EV charging solutions

Under the terms of this partnership, Autel's complete range of EV chargers are integrated with ChargeLab's CSMS. This delivers a unified experience from commissioning through ongoing management, unlocking smart charging features such as load balancing, monetization, and monitoring.

All Autel chargers are also compatible with Spark™, ChargeLab's agentic AI for automated network operations. Spark™ uses AI and machine learning to analyze EV charger messages and take proactive actions that increase uptime and drive more revenue for site hosts.

Built for Canada

This new partnership between Autel and ChargeLab has been purpose-built to address the unique requirements of the Canadian EV charging market:

$0/month cloud plans: ChargeLab offers cloud-based CSMS plans starting at $0 per month, eliminating software cost barriers for Canadian site hosts deploying Autel chargers.

ChargeLab offers cloud-based CSMS plans starting at $0 per month, eliminating software cost barriers for Canadian site hosts deploying Autel chargers. Carbon credit assistance: ChargeLab helps Canadian site hosts navigate Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR) and other incentive programs, reducing the cost of installing EV chargers and even generating new revenue streams.

ChargeLab helps Canadian site hosts navigate Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR) and other incentive programs, reducing the cost of installing EV chargers and even generating new revenue streams. Canadian compliance: ChargeLab supports Canadian payment processing and sales tax compliance out of the box--so operators can monetize from day one with no manual reconciliation.

ChargeLab supports Canadian payment processing and sales tax compliance out of the box--so operators can monetize from day one with no manual reconciliation. Weather-rated hardware: Autel's MaxiCharger lineup is designed to perform in extreme conditions, from –40°C to 55°C with NEMA 4X-rated enclosures protect against rain, snow, and ice.

A partnership built for scale

"Autel has one of the most comprehensive EV charging hardware portfolios in the industry, from Level 2 to ultra-fast DC," said Zak Lefevre, CEO of ChargeLab. "By integrating that full lineup with ChargeLab's CSMS and Spark™ AI, we're giving Canadian site hosts and operators a single, purpose-built solution."

"Canada is a priority growth market for Autel Energy, and this partnership with ChargeLab ensures our MaxiCharger products are backed by best-in-class software that's tailored for Canadian operators," said Michelle Luo, CEO of Autel Energy North America. "Our hardware is engineered to perform in the most demanding weather conditions on earth, and ChargeLab's platform makes it easy to manage, monetize, and scale."

"As a Canadian distributor focused on delivering complete EV charging solutions, the Autel and ChargeLab combination is exactly what customers have been asking for. Local 24x7 support offered by Chargelab is a key to customer satisfaction," said Yuri Yudashkin, CTO of EV-olution Charging Systems Inc.. "We're proud to be a preferred distribution partner for this offering."

Autel EV chargers bundled with ChargeLab software are available today through authorized Canadian distributors. For more information, visit https://chrg.li/autel-chargelab-canada.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy is a leading provider of EV charging solutions, delivering a comprehensive portfolio of AC and DC hardware for commercial, fleet, and residential applications. The company's solutions are built on open standards, including OCPP, and backed by dedicated support facilities across North America. For more information, visit www.autelenergy.us.

About ChargeLab

ChargeLab builds software for managing electric vehicle chargers at scale. Its CSMS and open APIs help operators deploy and manage EV chargers across multi-family, workplace, destination, and public charging use cases. For more information, visit www.chargelab.co.

About EV-olution Charging Systems

Since 2018, EV-olution has delivered reliable EV charging infrastructure--from AC Level 2 to DC ultra-fast--for commercial and fleet applications. For more information, visit www.ev-olutioncharging.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE ChargeLab