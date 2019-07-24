Australis Capital Partners with World-Renowned Creative and Design House, Astound Group

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA OTC: AUSAF) ("Australis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a partnership with ASTOUND GROUP, a global marketing and creative firm, consolidating design, merchandising, commercialization, and brand strategy for Australis' house of brands.

With a focus on delivering unforgettable custom experiences and evolving innovative brands, ASTOUND partners with Australis to optimize brands, expand awareness of their unique stories, and introduce new products under Australis' house of brands, including Mr. Natural™, Tsunami™, Provisions™, GT Flowers™, and COIL™.

"ASTOUND's portfolio of customers includes the most innovative and popular brands in the world. With their marketing brain trust and massive facility in Las Vegas, we could not be more pleased to consolidate Australis' diverse marketing requirements with ASTOUND," stated Scott Dowty, Chief Executive Officer of Australis.

In addition, the ASTOUND team will be integral in the aesthetic design and branding of Australis Elements, a 300,000 square foot flagship production and cultivation facility being constructed in North Las Vegas, establishing a new landmark destination designed and built to the Aurora Cannabis Sky facility standards by Aurora Larssen Projects Ltd. (Alps).

"Our team at ASTOUND is proud to have been chosen to support Australis as they have proven to be a thought leader and innovator within the cannabis space," said Dale Morgan, CEO, and Founder of ASTOUND. "Our team has achieved success based on the desire to challenge the norm. This combined with our capability to execute on a large scale ensures we are well-positioned for a successful partnership with Australis."

About ASTOUND

ASTOUND is a full-service fabrication and creative house. They focus on delivering unforgettable custom experiences of the highest quality for the world's most innovative brands. ASTOUND's capabilities include exhibits, events, architectural fabrication, specialty contracting and creative.

With offices in Toronto and Las Vegas, ASTOUND has developed, designed and deployed projects for Fortune 500 brands in more than 30 countries around the world. Established in 2001, ASTOUND has been awarded as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, a Fab 50 company, one of the Best Places to Work in Events and a multi-year winner of Profit 500's Fastest Growing Companies. For more information, visit www.astoundgroup.com.

About Australis Capital Inc.

A spin-out of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB TSX: ACB) in September 2018, Australis identifies and invests in the cannabis industry predominantly in the United States, a highly-regulated, fragmented, rapidly expanding and evolving industry. Investments may include but are not limited to equity, debt or other securities of both public and private companies, financings in exchange for royalties or other distribution streams, and control stake acquisitions. Australis adheres to stringent investment criteria and focuses on significant near and mid-term high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining a steadfast commitment to governance and community. Australis' Board and management team have material experience with, and knowledge of, the cannabis space in the U.S., extensive backgrounds in highly-regulated industries, adherence to stringent regulatory compliance, public company, and operational expertise. In addition to the Company's expertise and strong execution on strategic M&A, which to date includes Rthm Technologies Inc., Body and Mind Inc., Quality Green Inc., Folium Biosciences, Mr. Natural Inc., and Green Therapeutics, LLC., Australis has developed strategic partnerships with companies such as Wagner Dimas.

Australis' Common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUSAF".

For further information about Australis, please visit the website at ausacap.com or contact the Company by e-mail at ir@ausacap.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Scott Dowty"

________________________________

Scott Dowty

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Australis Capital Inc.

For further information: Michael J. Carlotti, Chief Financial Officer, IR@ausacap.com