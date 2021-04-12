Australis Appoints Dr. Jason Dyck as Chief Science Officer

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA" or the "Company") today announced it has appointed Dr. Jason Dyck as its new Chief Science Officer, and Chairman of its Scientific Advisory Board. (SAB).

The appointment is in line with the Company's strategy to leverage the roots of its management team in medical cannabis, and develop offerings and partnerships that are aimed at the medical and wellness markets. Dr. Dyck has a wealth of experience in leading cannabis related medical research, as well as has deep connections and a high standing throughout the industry. Previously, Dr. Dyck led the research and science team at Aurora Cannabis in its formative years, playing a significant role in helping it become the medical cannabis industry leader that it is today.

In addition, a component of Dr. Dyck's research at the University of Alberta involves the study of medical cannabis users. Dr. Dyck has established the world's largest known medical cannabis database of over 160,000 patients that links these patients to comprehensive provincial administrative health data. This type of database is being used by Dr. Dyck and his colleagues at the University of Alberta to determine how medical cannabis use influences use of other medications, health insurance claims, acute and ambulatory care episodes, accident claims, and other key health outcomes.

In this newly created position, Dr. Dyck will be responsible for leading the Company's scientific efforts in relation to medical and wellness applications for cannabis, both THC and CBD, as well as play an important role in the identification and vetting of partnership opportunities with medical and science-based innovators. The SAB mandate will include, but is not limited to, providing advice, analysis and direction related to the scientific investigation, development and market implementation of possible human use and/or consumption of products derived from Cannabis and/or Hemp containing cannabinoids and terpenes.

Management Commentary

Dr. Dyck commented, "I am very excited about taking on this new responsibility at AUSA. We believe that medical science will play an increasingly important role in the development of the cannabis industry. I look forward to providing AUSA with advice and direction in its scientific efforts towards bringing innovations to market with immediate and significant commercial appeal."

Dr. Duke Fu, COO at AUSA, added, "We believe that Jason's capabilities and connections in medical science and the cannabis industry will prove tremendous assets for the Company as we look to develop commercially valuable innovations for the medical, wellness and adult use markets. I look forward to working with Jason as we take AUSA's scientific efforts to the next level."

Dr. Dyck

Dr. Dyck serves in many leadership roles, including as the director of the Cardiovascular Research Centre at the University of Alberta, Canada. Dr. Dyck also established and co-directs a province-wide clinical heart failure research program called Alberta HEART that is a translational research program in heart failure. This leadership fosters collaborations, and promotes translational research at the local, provincial, and national levels.

The quality, quantity and impact of Dr. Dyck's research has been substantial. He has published over 230 peer-reviewed papers in high quality journals. An impressive feature of his program is that Dr. Dyck advances his basic research findings to clinical research by obtaining peer-reviewed funding for clinical trials, which has contributed to his translational research productivity. Dr. Dyck has received many research distinctions, including being named a fellow of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences, the Canadian Hypertension Society/Pfizer Award, the Averback Gene Therapy Award, the Hypertension Top Paper Award and he was recognized as one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 (2007). Moreover, Dr. Dyck has received many salary awards (12), and he is currently a Canada Research Chair in Molecular Medicine.

Dr. Dyck received a PhD in Medical Sciences from the University of Alberta in 1995 and trained at Dartmouth Medical School (Hanover, New Hampshire) and Baylor College of Medicine (Houston, Texas).

About Australis Capital Inc.

AUSA is implementing a capital light growth strategy towards establishing a highly competitive and profitable MSO in the U.S. and global cannabis markets. AUSA's business lines and assets include a 51% ownership interest in ALPS with an option to acquire the remaining 49%, as well as investments in Cocoon, Body and Mind Inc., Quality Green, land assets in Washington, and a joint venture partnership with 3 Rivers Biotech. AUSA has also completed the first stage of the transaction to acquire Green Therapeutics LLC, an award-winning MSO with operations in Nevada, and is taking steps to operationalize related assets in Oklahoma and Missouri.

The Company's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUSAF".

"Terry Booth"

________________________________

Terry Booth

Chief Executive Officer

