Austin Roofing & Waterproofing Incorporated: Canada's Largest Fluid Applied Commercial and Industrial Flat Roofing Contractor. Blending Technology with Community Heritage

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Austin Roofing & Waterproofing, Canada's leader in commercial and industrial flat roofing systems, speaks on coexisting innovation with cultural preservation for heritage communities, and different techniques to determine and establish the best contractor selection for your project. Patrick Austin, President of the organization speaks on how the industry is evolving, and why embracing innovation works to everyone's advantage.

Austin Roofing & Waterproofing boasts a generational influence of commercial and industrial roofing throughout Ontario's province, executing some of the largest and most sophisticated roofing projects from global franchises to fortune 500 companies. While Austin Roofing continues demonstrating the leadership traits passed down years ago, it is their leadership strategy which keeps them in the forefront of leading-edge technology and innovation.

"There is exciting news from Austin Roofing, said Patrick Austin" we are proud to announce that our firm has been awarded the highly sought-after Heritage Restoration Permit Approval from the City of Markham, Ontario, for the Unionville Curling Club, located in The Greater Toronto Area. This approval represents a significant milestone not only for our company but also for the preservation of Markham's cultural and architectural heritage"

Patrick stated, the project is located in the heart of Unionville, Markham's renowned heritage district, a community celebrated for its historic character and architectural legacy. This landmark undertaking has generated substantial attention across the Greater Toronto Area, as the complete roof restoration called upon the expertise of the region's top five commercial and industrial roofing contractors. Each firm was invited to propose a solution that balanced historical preservation with modern innovation, while ensuring the property's legacy could be protected for years to come, while also maintaining its overall authenticity. It was a project that required balancing conventional methods versus up-to-date technology, and the differences within each system of the technology available, while also weighing the overall impact to the current structure and adjustments it may cause to the buildings integrity. There were many things taken into consideration said Patrick.

Austin Roofing's proposal, which emphasized the differences in technology with proper site preparation techniques, while remaining sensitive to heritage requirements, was unanimously approved during the City of Markham's council meeting—an achievement that underscores our leadership and reputation within the industry said Patrick. This solidifies the hard work and commitment we put into what we do. It demonstrates leadership, trust, and separation in the industry as to how and why we remain in the forefront. This unanimous decision reflects confidence in our ability to deliver complex restoration projects where precision, compliance, and innovation are paramount. It is the result of treating each project with the same attention to detail and passion, year after year said Patrick.

For Austin Roofing, this approval represents more than just another contract, it is an opportunity to demonstrate how innovation and craftsmanship can coexist with cultural preservation. We are honoured to play a critical role in protecting Markham's heritage, and proud to continue setting new standards for roofing excellence across Ontario, Canada.

For commercial and industrial roofing systems, think innovation. Think Austin.

Austin Roofing & Waterproofing believes in the The Austin Promise, and it's the reason those who choose them, stay with them. Their relationships are defined by the dedication to their cause, to bring Ontario the best in commercial and industrial roofing and waterproofing.

Austin Roofing & Waterproofing is Canada's largest fluid-applied roofing solution provider from Windsor to Ottawa. With roots and a reputation that extends over 35 years, Austin has been synonymous with performance excellence and innovative concepts for generations. They specialize in industrial-grade, instant-set, completely seamless roofing systems and cool roof coatings specifically designed for Ontario's harsh, fluctuating climate. Their teams work directly with the highest quality product manufacturers in the world and, in responding to the province's environment, have discovered the solution to its commercial, industrial and agricultural experiences.

