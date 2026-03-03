Ausom Launches Two High-Power Dual-Motor Electric Scooters with ShocFree™ Suspension

The Gosoul 2 Pro Dual Motor and Laluz 2 Pro Dual Motor Expand High-Performance Options

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ausom, a rising leader in high-performance personal e-mobility, today announced its official U.S. launch. It introduced its latest models: the Gosoul 2 Pro Dual Motor and the Laluz 2 Pro Dual Motor. Available now at ausomstore.com, these two dual-motor electric scooters for adults deliver unprecedented power, range, and value for riders seeking serious performance without compromise.

The All-Terrain Alpha: Gosoul 2 Pro Dual Motor

Ausom ShocFree Suspension

The Gosoul 2 Pro Dual Motor leads Ausom's 2026 lineup, designed for riders seeking all-terrain capability, comfort, and extended range. Powered by dual 1,400W motors, this electric scooter for adults delivers 2,800W peak power and 28Nm torque for fast acceleration. It reaches 36 mph in dual-motor mode and easily tackles inclines up to 33%.

At the core of the riding experience is Ausom's proprietary ShocFree™ suspension system--a long-travel double-sided swingarm design with an adjustable spring. The ShocFree™ suspension system absorbs impacts from potholes and rough terrain while minimizing vibration and rebound. On the Gosoul 2 Pro Dual Motor, the system enhances stability and ride comfort, helping riders navigate cracked pavement and uneven urban road surfaces common in many U.S. cities.

The Gosoul 2 Pro Dual Motor delivers up to 56 miles per charge for extended commuting and off-road riding. This all-terrain scooter for adults features off-road tubeless tires, offering greater puncture resistance, lasting durability, and enhanced stability on rough terrain.

The Accessible Dual-Motor Option: Laluz 2 Pro Dual Motor

Launching alongside the Gosoul 2 Pro Dual Motor, the Laluz 2 Pro Dual Motor expands Ausom's dual-motor lineup. This scooter features dual 1,400W motors with a top speed of up to 36 mph. The dual-motor scooter for adults is powered by an 864Wh battery, delivering up to 56 miles per charge for daily commuting and longer rides. Its 10-inch tubeless tires provide improved puncture resistance and reliable traction.

Proven Track Record in Dual-Motor Performance

Ausom has established itself in the dual-motor segment with the DT2 Pro and L2 Max Dual Motor, both earning industry praise. Testing shows the DT2 Pro delivers real-world range nearly twice that of similarly priced competitors.

"After testing more than 200 electric scooters, it's rare to find one that delivers both real performance and real value--but the Ausom L2 Max Dual Motor surprised me. With dual 1,000W motors, it pushes up to 40–41 mph while staying under $1,000, something almost unheard of in this price class," according to Rider Guide.

Customer-First Commitment

Beyond performance, Ausom emphasizes long-term ownership confidence. Every purchase includes:

2-Year Worry-Free Warranty: Comprehensive coverage on core components.

Comprehensive coverage on core components. 24/7 Technical Support: Dedicated online experts for real-time troubleshooting.

Dedicated online experts for real-time troubleshooting. Free Shipping on Orders Over $49: Dispatched from local warehouses for fast delivery.

Pricing and Availability

The new series, including the Gosoul 2 Pro Dual Motor at $849 and the Laluz 2 Pro Dual Motor at $729, is available starting February 26, 2026, at ausomstore.com.

Launch Promotion (Ends March 12, 2026): For a limited time, customers purchasing at ausomstore.com can receive an additional $50 off using code SF50, bringing the prices to:

About Ausom

Ausom specializes in high-performance electric scooters for adults, combining cutting-edge technology with practical design to deliver exceptional value. Focused on real-world performance, durability, and customer satisfaction, Ausom has built a reputation for electric scooters that exceed expectations in both capability and reliability.

Website: ausomstore.com

Learn more at:Gosoul 2 Pro Dual Motor | Laluz 2 Pro Dual Motor

SOURCE Ausom

Media Contact: [email protected]