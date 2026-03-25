Aurzen Announces Big Spring Sale for Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projectors

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Aurzen today announced end-of-month lightning deals for their EAZZE D1R and D1R Cube Roku TV Smart Projectors.

Aurzen reinforces true brightness with Roku TV smart projectors

Designed to simplify both performance and usability, with a built-in Roku TV OS, Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projectors allow users to access thousands of streaming channels and apps instantly--without external devices, complex setup, or a steep learning curve. Intelligent features such as auto focus and auto keystone correction further enhance the experience, enabling quick setup and optimized image alignment in different viewing environments, delivering a seamless, TV-like experience from the moment it's powered on.

Following this streamlined smart experience, Aurzen ensures that performance claims are equally straightforward. The D1R Cube delivers 330 ANSI lumens, while the D1R offers 280 ANSI lumens, both supporting native 1080p resolution. These specifications are verified by SGS, providing independent validation that the stated brightness reflects actual viewing conditions.

By combining an established smart TV platform with intelligent usability features and independently verified performance, Aurzen positions its Roku TV smart projectors as a reliable reference point. The result is a viewing experience built on measurable, trustworthy standards.

In the U.S., starting March 28, the D1R Cube will drop to $169.99 (from $249.99) in a 12-hour limited-time deal, available on a first-come basis. The D1R follows on March 29 at $119.99 (from $199.99), also for 12 hours.

In Canada, the D1R Cube will be offered on March 29 at CAD195.49 (from CAD229.99) in a 12-hour flash deal.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award. All Aurzen products are SGS-certified in accordance with ANSI/ISO 21118 standards, ensuring transparent, accurately measured brightness with no exaggerated claims.

SOURCE Aurzen Official

Jean Shen ([email protected])