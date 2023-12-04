AURUM LAKE MINING ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO TERMS OF CONCURRENT FINANCING

TSX-V: ARL.P

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Aurum Lake Mining Corporation ("Aurum" or the "Company") announces further to its news release of November 8, 2023, an update to the terms of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Concurrent Financing") in connection with the Company's qualifying transaction (the "Transaction").

The amended Concurrent Financing will now consist of both common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.40 per Common Share and flow-through shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.50 per FT Share to raise minimum proceeds of at least $2,000,000.

Aurum intends to use the proceeds from the Concurrent Financing to fund the exercise of Aurum's option to acquire a 100% interest of certain mineral claims known as the Homathko Gold Project, located in the Province of British Columbia (the "Homathko Property"), the exploration of the Homathko Property, and to satisfy the general working capital of the resulting issuer following the Transaction.

In connection with the Concurrent Financing, Aurum will pay a finder's fee consisting of (i) a cash commission in the amount of 6% of the gross proceeds raised in the Concurrent Financing from persons introduced to Aurum by the finder (the "Cash Fee") and (ii) compensation warrants ("Finder's Warrants") equal to 6% of the aggregate Common Shares subscribed for by persons introduced to Aurum by the finder. The payment of the Cash Fee and the issuance of the Finder's Warrant will occur upon on completion of the Transaction. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance of the respective Finder's Warrant. Assuming a Concurrent Financing of $2,000,000, the Company will issue up to 300,000 Finder's Warrants pursuant to the Concurrent Financing.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of the conditions of the TSX Venture Exchange including completion of the Concurrent Financing.

About Aurum Lake Mining Corporation

The Company is a capital pool company created under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). It does not own any assets, other than cash or cash equivalents. The principal business of the Company is to identify and evaluate opportunities for the acquisition of an interest in assets or businesses and, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation so as to complete a Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV). Any proposed Qualifying Transaction must be approved by the TSXV and, in the case of a non-arm's length Qualifying Transaction, must also receive majority approval of the minority shareholders. Until the completion of a Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and, if applicable pursuant to Exchange requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

