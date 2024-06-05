Aurora Unveils Premium Resin Cartridges in Australia

"We are thrilled to bring premium resin cartridges to the Australian market, a signal of our commitment to expanding patient access to an even greater variety of premium cannabis," said Kristin Viccars, Interim Managing Director, MedReleaf Australia. "Our products are designed with the highest standards of quality with safety in mind, and we are confident that Australian patients will value the unique experience our cartridges offer. We continue to look at new opportunities to expand our portfolio and patient care."

The new resin cartridges include offerings from Aurora and IndiMed. The IndiMed brand offering focuses on providing affordable medicine and improving access for patients. The Aurora brand offering features cultivar specific options such as Sourdough and Electric Honeydew, Aurora's leading proprietary cultivars. All products are full spectrum, ensuring a comprehensive cannabinoid profile for a more effective and balanced experience. These resin cartridges represent a significant advancement for MedReleaf Australia as it continues to expand its product line up in the market. The new resign cartridges are available as of June 4, 2024.

Key features of Aurora and Indimed's resin cartridges include:

Using high-quality terpenes and pure extracts to deliver rich and authentic flavours. High Potency: Ensures a powerful and consistent experience with each use.

Ensures a powerful and consistent experience with each use. Safety and Quality: Manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities, adhering to strict TGA-GMP quality control and safety standards.

Manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities, adhering to strict TGA-GMP quality control and safety standards. User-Friendly Design: Easy to use, making it a convenient choice for all patients.

For additional information doctors and health care professionals can contact MedReleaf Australia's clinical support team or visit their website: www.medreleafaustralia.com.au.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and South America. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult- use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, as well as international brands, Pedanios, Bidiol, IndiMed and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Aurora's Common Shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

About MedReleaf Australia:

MedReleaf Australia is a subsidiary of Aurora Cannabis Inc., established in 2016. MedReleaf is licensed by the Australian Federal Government's Office of Drug Control (ODC) to cultivate and manufacture medical cannabis. MedReleaf also has licenses to import, export and wholesale medical cannabis. Its wholly owned subsidiary in New Zealand also has a Medicinal Cannabis Supply Licence issued by the New Zealand Ministry of Health. MedReleaf Australia is backed by more than 50 combined years of pharmaceutical and healthcare expertise, is driven by Research and Development. An asset-lean distinct business positioned to take advantage of a rapidly growing market, built to service the Australian and New Zealand medical industries including doctors, pharmacists, and patients.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the launch and availability of the Company's premium resin cartridges in the Australian market and future product expansion opportunities in that market and globally.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations (with respect to the Transaction and more generally with respect to future acquisitions), management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information from dated June 14, 2023 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

