Aurora Unveils Innovative Cannabis-Infused Ready-to-Drink Beverage in Latest Medical Product Launch

Available at launch exclusively to Aurora's veteran patients, new products span THC, CBD and CBG offerings to meet the discerning taste, experience and product variety patients seek

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, announces the launch of three new cannabis-infused beverages, available exclusively at first to veteran patients. Designed to deliver on taste, potency and choice, the introduction of beverages is in response to the needs of patients looking for alternative forms of cannabis to support their wellbeing. Three cannabis-infused products produced by Vacay and Versus, and available in three fruity flavours: Neon Rush, Strawberry Pineapple Tropical Fizz and Pineapple Coconut Fizz can be purchased at Aurora Medical.

"As the largest Canadian medical cannabis company with a deep commitment to our veteran patients, we take great care in listening to their needs and responding with products that support their wellbeing," said Mike Jones, Senior Vice President of Medical Sales at Aurora. "We are excited to introduce a new product category that our patients can enjoy easily. Our team is passionate about expanding our product offering further and ensuring all patients can rely on Aurora for their medical cannabis."

The new cannabis infused beverages are available in 355ml cans and are crafted with SōRSE® emulsion technology for little to no cannabis aroma or taste. Veteran patients can order any mix of flavours up to four cans of each product per order for a total of 12 cans. The beverages are launching in three unique flavour SKUs:

VACAY's Strawberry Pineapple Tropical Soda: a 3:1 hybrid beverage with 2-3mg of THC and 6.4-8.6mg of CBD. This Strawberry Pineapple Tropical Soda delivers a refreshing blend of sweet, tart, and summery flavours with crisp carbonation in every sip.

a 3:1 hybrid beverage with 2-3mg of THC and 6.4-8.6mg of CBD. This Strawberry Pineapple Tropical Soda delivers a refreshing blend of sweet, tart, and summery flavours with crisp carbonation in every sip. VACAY Pineapple Coconut Tropical Fizz 3:1: a hybrid carbonated drink with 2-3mg THC and 6.4mg-8.6mg CBD, this beverage will transport your tastebuds to island paradise with a burst of tangy pineapple flavours mixed with creamy undernotes of coconut.

a hybrid carbonated drink with 2-3mg THC and 6.4mg-8.6mg CBD, this beverage will transport your tastebuds to island paradise with a burst of tangy pineapple flavours mixed with creamy undernotes of coconut. VERSUS Neon Rush: a delicious hybrid carbonated beverage infused with lemon-lime flavour and 30mg of caffeine featuring 8.5-10mg THC and 1mg CBD.

About Aurora:

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, as well as international brands, Pedanios, Bidiol and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness, and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the launch and availability of a new product and product category into the Canadian medical market and the future expansion of product offerings.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated June 14, 2023 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

