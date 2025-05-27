Aurora to Participate in TD Cowen's 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference

NASDAQ| TSX: ACB

Canada's Largest Medical Cannabis Company to Discuss Key Trends, Market Opportunities and the Future of the Global Cannabis Industry

EDMONTON, AB, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, will participate in TD Cowen's 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference in New York City, NY. Simona King, Chief Financial Officer at Aurora, will take part in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings with investors on June 3, 2025, at 2:45pm EST.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Tuesday, June 3

TIME: 2:45pm Eastern Time | 12:45pm Mountain Time

WEBCAST: Click Here

The fireside chat will be hosted by Derek Lessard, VP of Equity Research at TD Cowen. The discussion will cover Aurora's recent international market growth, evolution of the medical cannabis landscape, Canadian manufacturing advancements and overall market dynamics.

To listen to the live audio webcast, please register using the weblink above, which has also been posted to the Company's "Investor Info" section at https://www.auroramj.com/investors/ under "Events". A replay of the presentation will be available using the same link for approximately 90 days.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., as well as international brands, Pedanios, IndiMed and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Contact

For Media: Michelle Lefler | VP, Communications & PR | [email protected]

For Investors: ICR, Inc. | [email protected]

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's participation in TD Cowen's annual Future of the Consumer Conference, including the date, time, location and topics for discussion.

