Aurora Partners with Script Assist to Provide Better Access to UK Medical Cannabis

Partnership will empower UK patients with valuable information and guidance critical to a successful cannabis experience

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian based leading global medical cannabis company, today announced the partnership of Aurora Medicine UK Ltd with Script Assist, a cutting-edge medical cannabis prescription platform in the UK.

Designed to support UK patients on their journey of well-being, the Script Assist platform provides access to high quality medication through their portal. Script Assist will make available an extensive range of medical cannabis products from Aurora's leading portfolio of products. Starting in March three newly launched, high-quality hang-dried and hand-processed flower products from Aurora's EU GMP facilities in Canada will also become available on www.scriptassist.co.uk: Pedanios 26/1 EHD-CA (Cultivar: Electric Honey Dew) and Pedanios 28/1 CMK-CA (Cultivar: Chemango Kush) with a high THC content, as well as Pedanios 10/10 EQI-CA (Cultivar: Equiposa) with balanced THC/CBD content.

"Together with our new partner, we are committed to further improve the UK medical cannabis landscape by providing patients with access to premium, high-quality products through Script Assist's innovative technology solution," said Trisha Cassidy, Managing Director, Aurora UK & Ireland. "We believe it is necessary and critical to expand not only access to products, but also provide valuable information to guide patients through their medical cannabis journey. We are proud to be a trusted partner for their health," said Cassidy.

Within the platform, Script Assist is launching 'Find a Doctor', an easy-to-use app, which seamlessly connects patients with specialist prescribing doctors. The full range of Aurora's medical cannabis products will be available for patients through prescription by all private doctors and clinics using the platform, transforming the UK medical cannabis prescription journey.

About Script Assist

Script Assist revolutionises the medical cannabis prescription process in the UK by enabling private doctors and clinics to provide an easy-to-use app to their patients, including features such as transparent payment and tracking alongside live inventory levels for seamless in-app repeat requests. With the launch of its "Find a Doctor" feature, for the first time UK patients can effortlessly choose their own private doctor and then access fully streamlined medical cannabis prescriptions. The app can be accessed via the platform www.scriptassist.co.uk.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, as well as international brands, Pedanios, Bidiol and CraftPlant. Through its subsidiary Aurora Europe GmbH, Aurora supplies high-quality medical cannabis products to patients in the German, Polish and UK markets among others, making it one of the largest authorized importers and distributors in the European Union & UK. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Aurora carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the countries in which it operates. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the Nasdaq and TSX under the symbol "ACB" and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

