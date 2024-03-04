Aurora Introduces Medical Cannabis Pastilles for Patient Relief in Australia

NASDAQ| TSX: ACB

Canada's Leading Medical Cannabis Company and MedReleaf Australia Launch Innovative Product to Offer Greater Choice for Patients

EDMONTON, AB, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) – The Canadian based leading global medical cannabis company, together with subsidiary company, MedReleaf Australia, have announced today the availability of medical cannabis pastilles for doctors to prescribe to patients in Australia. The novel product is produced by Aurora and distributed by MedReleaf Australia, a leading distributor of medical cannabis products with the number two position in the Australian market.

"Australia is the largest nationally legal medical market globally, and as a long-standing supplier to MedReleaf Australia and recently announced parent company, we're eager to support the continued growth and development of the market," said Andre Jerome, Executive Vice President of Global Business Development, Aurora. "The introduction of innovative and differentiated products, such as pastilles, and planned upcoming innovation, will provide Australian doctors expanded options for patient care and enhance patient access to the premium medical cannabis they seek," continued Jerome.

The 30-pack pastilles are available now in three formats including:

Aurora THC Pastilles in Watermelon flavour (5mg THC)

Aurora CBD Pastilles in Peach flavour (10mg CBD)

Aurora Balanced Pastilles in Yuzu Lemon flavour (5mg THC, 10mg CBD)

MedReleaf Australia is committed to providing Australian patients with a consistent and reliable supply of superior quality products, including dried flower, resin cartridges and oils, and now pastilles. The new pastille products are available under the Aurora brand, exclusive to MedReleaf Australia. This initial pastille launch will soon be followed by additional options in terms of pack size and potency, as well as future pastille offerings under the IndiMed brand.

"As a company committed to patients and expanding access to medical cannabis under the Australian program, bringing novel innovation to market clearly underscores our status as an industry frontrunner in Australia," said Kristin Viccars, Managing Director at MedReleaf Australia. "Our pre-dosed pastilles broaden our range of high quality, medical cannabis offerings and cater to all patient groups who may find the taste of oil or flower undesirable, providing a discrete, portable and cost effective alternative for those seeking medical cannabis as part of their regime," said Viccars.

For further information about pastilles, doctors and health care professionals can contact MedReleaf Australia's clinical support team or visit their website: www.medreleafaustralia.com.au.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and South America. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult- use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, as well as international brands, Pedanios, Bidiol, IndiMed and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Aurora's Common Shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB" and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

About MedReleaf Australia:

MedReleaf Australia is a private company established in 2016. MedReleaf is licensed by the Australian Federal Government's Office of Drug Control (ODC) to cultivate and manufacture medical cannabis. MedReleaf also has licenses to import, export and wholesale medical cannabis. Its wholly owned subsidiary, MedReleaf NZ, also has a Medicinal Cannabis Supply Licence issued by the New Zealand Ministry of Health. MedReleaf Australia is backed by more than 50 combined years of pharmaceutical and healthcare expertise, is driven by Research and Development, and has an exclusive strategic partnership with Canada's Aurora Cannabis Enterprises. An asset-lean distinct business positioned to take advantage of a rapidly growing market, built to service the Australian and New Zealand medical industries including doctors, pharmacists, and patients.

