Aurora Ignites Global Expansion with Whistler Cannabis Co. Brand Debut in Australia

Canada's Largest Medical Cannabis Company to Launch Two High-Potency Cultivars, Expanding Patient Choice in Australia

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, announces the launch of Whistler Cannabis Co. in Australia. As one of Canada's original cannabis brands, with a proud history of growing premium, indoor craft cannabis, this unique brand offers Australian patients a true Canadian cannabis experience.

Ginger Breath and Critical Diesel (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

"Whistler is a tried-and-true brand in the Canadian market," said Andre Jerome, Executive Vice President of Global Business Development at Aurora. "We're excited to now extend its legacy, and our Canadian cultivation expertise, to Australian patients. This milestone underscores our commitment to global growth and our patient-first approach."

First developed in 2013, Whistler is cultivated in Aurora's state-of-the-art facility, Aurora Alpine, located in Pemberton Valley, British Columbia. Produced in small batches using top-tier, proprietary genetics, each plant is harvested at its peak ensuring consistent quality. The premium craft medical cannabis flower is hang-dried and hand-trimmed, undergoing a slow, controlled drying process to preserve delicate trichomes – which contain most of the plant's aroma, cannabinoids, and active compounds.

The first two Whistler Cannabis Co. products to launch in Australia are:

Ginger Breath – 32% THC, Indica, 10g, bred from '91 Royale and Driftwood Diesel genetics, and has a terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Pinene, and Linalool. This cultivar has a complex aroma profile of spicy-ginger, gasoline, chai and citrus.

– 32% THC, Indica, 10g, bred from '91 Royale and Driftwood Diesel genetics, and has a terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Pinene, and Linalool. This cultivar has a complex aroma profile of spicy-ginger, gasoline, chai and citrus. Critical Diesel – 28% THC, Sativa, 10g, bred from Critical Sensi Star and Driftwood Diesel lineages, and has a terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Pinene, and Myrcene. This cultivar has a fruity aroma profile of cherry, grape, strawberry, vanilla and gasoline.

Aurora has established trusted leadership in Canadian and international medical cannabis markets through robust regulatory expertise, investment in technology and distribution, and an unwavering commitment to science. A strict adherence to EU and TGA GMP certified production enables the company's success in international markets.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., as well as international brands, Pedanios, IndiMed and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the launch of the Company's Whistler Cannabis Co. brand in Australia, including related to product potency and availability, and statements regarding the Company's commitment to continued growth and success in global markets.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the magnitude and duration of potential new or increased tariffs imposed on goods imported from Canada into the United States; the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information from dated June 17, 2025 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.

For Media: Michelle Lefler | VP, Communications & PR | [email protected], For Investors: ICR, Inc. | [email protected]