NASDAQ| TSX: ACB

From global leadership to local impact, Aurora continues to support Veteran-focused programs across Canada, addressing food security, mental health, and community engagement

EDMONTON, AB, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, shares recent contributions through its Strains for Heroes program, expanding support for Veteran communities across Canada. Aurora's ongoing commitment to support Veterans includes five per cent of net profits from the sale of Strains for Heroes products being donated annually to veteran-focused organizations, up to a maximum of C$200,000. Aurora's latest contributions reflect a broader approach to care; supporting programs that address food security, mental health awareness, leadership development and community connection.

Aurora deepens its impact for Veterans across Canada.

"At a time when support matters most, we remain committed to showing up for Veterans in ways that matter," said Geoff Hoover, SVP, Commercial Canada at Aurora. "That starts with listening, understanding what Veterans need today, and engaging with them directly to support the work being done in Veteran communities across the country. As a medical cannabis company, we also have a responsibility to ensure our Veteran programs support the real experiences of Veteran patients. We're proud to stand alongside these organizations making a difference."

Aurora's latest contributions support a range of Veteran-led organizations addressing real and immediate needs. Recent support includes a donation to the Veteran Association Food Bank to help distribute food assortments to Veteran families, as well as support for initiatives such as the Captain Nichola Goddard Fund which helps servicewomen, female Veterans, and their families access critical services. Donations were also made to national mental health awareness efforts like Sach in Motion and Sea to Sea for PTSD, where funds raised go towards treatment and education programs. Together, these contributions reflect Aurora's continued commitment to standing alongside Veterans and supporting the programs they rely on.

Built in collaboration with Veteran patients, Strains for Heroes helps guide the development of select medical cannabis products. Launched in 2022, the program reflects the company's approach to giving back, supporting Veteran organizations through ongoing contributions that help sustain their essential services, strengthen their operations, and expand the support they're able to provide to Veterans and their families across Canada.

Aurora is proud to support a growing number of veteran-focused organizations, by participating in community outreach, making charitable donations and amplifying their voices. Some partners include, Highway for Heroes, Quilts of Valour Canada, True Patriot Love, Fire Team K-9, and Veterans Association.

For more information about the Strains for Heroes product offerings and Aurora's veteran program, visit AuroraMedical.com.

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in medical cannabis, dedicated to improving lives through scientific expertise, proven performance, and a deep commitment to patient care. Aurora serves medical markets across Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand with a portfolio of trusted, leading brands including Aurora®, MedReleaf®, Pedanios®, IndiMed™, San Raf®, and Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation®. With world-class GMP-certified manufacturing facilities in Canada and Germany, and a team of industry-leading professionals, Aurora continues to expand its global footprint and deliver consistent, high-quality cannabis products with the purpose of Opening the World to Cannabis™.

Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ongoing contributions through its Strains for Heroes program, and associated impact including the expansion of support for veteran communities across Canada.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to; the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information from dated June 17, 2025 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.

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