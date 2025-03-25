Aurora Cannabis to Speak at the Global Cannabis Regulatory Summit

NASDAQ| TSX: ACB

Canada's Largest Medical Cannabis Company to Participate as an Industry Leader in the Inaugural Regulatory Event in Washington, D.C.

EDMONTON, AB, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, is pleased to be attending, sponsoring and speaking at the 2025 Global Cannabis Regulatory Summit (GCRS), held within the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C. on March 26-27, 2025.

"The opportunity to speak on this global stage, underscores our position as industry leaders and demonstrates our ability to advocate for policy reform around the world," says Rick Savone, Senior Vice President of Global Government Relations at Aurora. "It is essential that we work together - across borders and sectors - to seize the opportunities that lie ahead for our industry. We are eager to engage with leaders from around the world as we continue to advance policies that drive resilient growth and positive change."

The GCRS, hosted by Artemis Growth Partners, will allow for regulators, members of Congress, international policy experts, and leading cannabis industry executives from around the world to come together and discuss the future of the global cannabis industry.

The panel discussions that Aurora will be participating in will foster a deepened understanding of the differences between medical and adult-use of cannabis based on international political and regulatory consensus. As well as discuss how jurisdictions with more mature medical cannabis programs can effectively inform regulations in emerging markets.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., as well as international brands, Pedanios, IndiMed and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

