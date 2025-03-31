Aurora Cannabis Recognized for Executive Gender Diversity by The Globe and Mail

Canada's Largest Medical Cannabis Company is an Honouree in The Globe and Mail's 2025 Report on Business Magazine's sixth annual Women Lead Here List

EDMONTON, AB, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, has been named an honouree on the Globe & Mail's 2025 Report on Business, Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark recognizes the top publicly traded Canadian companies with the highest gender diversity at the executive level.

"As a company with a leading purpose of being empowered by people, this recognition demonstrates how we are committed to creating an environment where everyone is inspired to strive for excellence," says Simona King, Chief Financial Officer at Aurora. "With 43% of our executive leadership team being women, together the women of Aurora are driving change, breaking barriers and shaping the future for women in the medical cannabis industry."

In 2022, the company established the Women Empowerment Network (WEN) – an employee resource group designed to bring together the global Aurora team to enrich the advancement of women. WEN, along with other affinity groups, is open to all employees and offers frequent learning and community engagement opportunities that support personal and professional growth.

Aurora is proud to foster a diverse community of industry-leading professionals. As a company that prioritizes cultivating great talent, together the global organization empowers everyone to be their authentic selves, celebrate their differences and continue creating a more equitable and inclusive future.

The 2025 Women Lead Here list is published in the April 2025 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on March 29, 2025, and online at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., as well as international brands, Pedanios, IndiMed and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

