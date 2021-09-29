Aurora Cannabis Launches its First Medical CBD Product in Uruguay

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Bidiol is the only full-spectrum cannabis oil that is fully produced domestically

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has launched Bidiol, the first medical cannabis oil in Uruguay that is wholly produced domestically. The CBD oil is available in 3% and 10% concentrations and comes in 10mL and 30mL bottles, available in pharmacies across the country.

"The launch of Bidiol has been two years in the making and is an integral part of our renewed strategy in Uruguay," said Miguel Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Cannabis. "We have prioritized key international markets with the potential to meaningfully expand their patient base. Our efforts include working alongside governments and local partners to do what works best in each market. There isn't a one size fits all strategy – our approach must be smart and domestically relevant."

A leader in the international cannabis market, Aurora has shifted its strategy in Uruguay to focus exclusively on medical cannabis, with the aim of making the country its continental centre of production and distribution. Aurora's operation in Uruguay includes one of the only GMP certified cannabis processing facilities in the country.

CBD oil is authorized by the Ministry of Public Health of Uruguay for the treatment of refractory epilepsy in children and adolescents.

Aurora is continuing to develop its CBD oil product line in Uruguay, with plans to expand its portfolio in the coming months.

About Aurora:

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives.

Aurora's common shares trade on the TSX and NASDAQ under the symbol "ACB" and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Forward-looking Information

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks associated with: entering the U.S. market, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the acquisition of Reliva, achievement of Aurora's business transformation plan, general business and economic conditions, changes in laws and regulations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, the effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form.

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.

For further information: For Media: Michelle Lefler, Vice President, Communications & Public Relations, [email protected]; For Investors: ICR, Inc., Investor Relations, [email protected]

