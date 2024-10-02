Aurora Cannabis Announces Collaboration on Genome BC-Funded Project Addressing Distinct Cannabis Aromas

NASDAQ| TSX: ACB

Research Project designed to validate breeding genetics connected with fruity aroma, a key patient and consumer preference trait, with positive impact on future innovation

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) –—the Canadian based leading global medical cannabis company, today announced a research grant provided to the University of British Columbia (UBC) by Genome British Columbia (Genome BC), a not-for-profit organization supporting world-class genomics research and innovation in British Columbia. The project, Genomics-enabled Aroma Breeding in Cannabis, will directly support Aurora's genetics work the project, is led by Drs. Jose Celedon, Principal Scientist, Breeding and Genetics at Aurora, and by Joerg Bohlmann, a professor at UBC, and is focused on validating genetic and chemical markers for fruity aroma in cannabis. This meaningful genetics research aligns with Aurora's breeding goals and will enable the company to enhance its breeding program with greater accuracy and efficiency on consumer-focused traits, positively impacting future innovation.

"Through this work Aurora will deepen our understanding of cannabis genetics with a focus on aromas, a leading driver of consumer preference that directly impacts the user experience," said Dr. Jose Celedon, Director, Breeding and Genetics at Aurora. "By collaborating with UBC on this Genome BC-funded project, we are able to fully execute this aroma research without the typical financial constraints, allowing us to continue simultaneous work on additional important breeding traits, such as yield, potency and disease resistance. We are eager to see the outcomes of our work and the impact on the future of cannabis breeding."

Aroma is a distinct characteristic of cannabis and an important aspect of consumer inclination. As a leader with one of the most advanced cannabis genetic libraries globally, Aurora will move beyond sensory analysis and into validated aroma markers with this research. Recently, Aurora patented a series of genetic and chemical markers for fruity aroma, identified through its CanD diversity panel. This collaboration will allow Aurora to validate these markers using cutting-edge approaches that would otherwise require significant funding. The data generated from this work will support the discovery and launch of cultivars with unique and improved aromas, alongside high yield and potency.

Aurora's in-kind contributions to the project include conducting sensory analysis of fruity aromas, and leading bioinformatic analyses with in-house software. UBC's contributions to the project through Genome BC funding, will involve sequencing transcriptomes, analysing the volatile chemistry, and conducting functional characterization of the genes responsible for fruity aromas in cannabis. If successful, the methods developed in this project will be adapted to explore other aromas and could further strengthen Aurora's aroma-related intellectual property portfolio.

This collaboration with UBC underscores Aurora's commitment to innovation and scientific advancement in the cannabis sector. Aurora continues to push the boundaries of cannabis research and development, setting new standards for product quality and consumer satisfaction.

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and South America. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult- use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, as well as international brands, Pedanios, Bidiol, IndiMed and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization that has advanced genomics research and innovation for nearly 25 years, growing a world-class life sciences sector in BC and delivering sustainable benefits for British Columbia, Canada and beyond. Genome BC has attracted over $1 billion in direct co-investment to the province, which has contributed to funding more than 550 genomics research and innovation projects. These initiatives enhance healthcare and address environmental and natural resource challenges, improving the lives of British Columbians. Genome BC also integrates genomics into society by supporting responsible research and innovation and fostering an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students and the public. www.genomebc.ca

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Aurora's research funding from Genome BC and associated benefits, including as related to the Company's breeding program, intellectual property and future innovation, as well as statements regarding the Company's continued commitment to innovation and scientific advancement in the cannabis sector.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations (with respect to the Transaction and more generally with respect to future acquisitions), management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information from dated June 20, 2024 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

