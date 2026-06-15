AURION COMPLETES ARRANGEMENT WITH AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to which Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico") acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Aurion ("Aurion Shares") (other than Aurion Shares held by Agnico or any of its affiliates) for cash consideration of C$2.60 for each Aurion Share held.

In connection with the Arrangement, the Aurion Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange. Aurion will also apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Further information regarding the Arrangement is provided in Aurion's management information circular dated May 8, 2026, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ under Aurion's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on Aurion's website at www.aurionresources.com.

About Aurion

Aurion is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market. Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Risti project, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with Agnico and KoBold Metals Company in Finland.

On behalf of Aurion Resources Ltd.

Matti Talikka, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Website: www.aurionresources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "may", "should", "will" or "would" be taken, occur or achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the delisting of the Aurion Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange; and Aurion ceasing to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release reflect Aurion's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Aurion, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies.

Aurion cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and Aurion has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Aurion has made certain assumptions, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Arrangement, the delisting of the Aurion Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange and Aurion ceasing to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws. The anticipated dates indicated may change for a number of reasons. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: the inability of Aurion to delist the Aurion Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange as contemplated or at all; the inability of Aurion to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws; significant transaction costs or unknown liabilities; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement or the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement will take longer to realize than expected; the effect of the completion of the Arrangement on the ability of Aurion to retain and hire key personnel and maintain business relationships; potential legal proceedings relating to the Arrangement and the outcome of any such legal proceeding; the inherent risks, costs and uncertainties associated with transitioning the business successfully and general economic conditions. Additional risks, uncertainties and other factors are identified in Aurion's management information circular dated May 8, 2026 and Aurion's most recent management's discussion and analysis, each of which has been filed with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, as applicable.

Although Aurion has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set out or implied by the forward-looking statements and information, this list is not exhaustive and there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors should use caution when considering, and should not place undue reliance on any, forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand Aurion's current views in respect of the Arrangement and related matters and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Aurion does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

This news release does not constitute (and may not be construed to be) a solicitation or offer by Aurion or any of its directors, officers, employees, representatives or agents to buy or sell any securities of any person in any jurisdiction, or a solicitation of a proxy of any securityholder of any person in any jurisdiction, in each case, within the meaning of applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Aurion Resources Ltd.

For further information on Aurion, please contact: Matti Talikka, Chief Executive Officer, Director, +1 (709) 722-2141, [email protected]