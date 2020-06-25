AuraPortal Announces Move Beyond RPA to Deliver Hyperautomation

A complimentary copy of the Gartner report "Move Beyond RPA to Deliver Hyperautomation" has been made available on AuraPortal's website.

MIAMI, June 25, 2020 /CNW/ -- According to Gartner, "Enterprise architecture and technology innovation leaders lack a defined strategy to scale automation with tactical and strategic goals. They must deliver end-to-end automation beyond RPA by combining complementary technologies to augment business processes. Gartner calls this 'hyperautomation'."

End-to-end automation is more essential than ever before, and enterprises worldwide are reprioritizing their digital strategies to rapidly adapt to the current environment. AuraPortal recognizes this pressing need and has made this complementary report available to help enterprise architecture and technology innovation leaders develop key strategies for enabling hyperautomation and plan strategic roadmaps by aligning business goals, identifying processes to optimize and choosing complementary technologies.

Combining technology could potentially lead to disparate software silos or seamless end-to-end automation and given that no single vendor specializes in all cutting-edge technologies, enterprises must carefully evaluate which technology combinations can power their automation strategies and achieve the desired business outcome.

In the report, Gartner explains about the following technologies:

1) BPM Platforms

"Intelligent BPM suites (iBPMS) have a solid foundation of tools for orchestrating processes and automating tasks within those processes."

2) RPA

"RPA is a noninvasive integration technology used to automate routine, repetitive and predictable tasks through orchestrated UI interactions that emulate human actions."

3) Low-code Application Platforms

"The graphical nature of LCAP development environments can be used for modeling rapid automation of a business process."

4) Process mining and discovery/analytics

"Process mining is designed to discover, monitor and improve real processes by extracting knowledge from the event logs readily available in application systems."

5) Decision management suites/ Business Rules Management Systems

"DMSs are used to supplement conventional application development and runtime tools when a business application includes decisions that entail complicated or frequently changing logic."

6) AI

Examples of how to augment business processes with AI.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.auraportal.com/move-beyond-rpa-to-deliver-hyperautomation

Source: Gartner, Move Beyond RPA to Deliver Hyperautomation, Saikat Ray, Cathy Tornbohm, Marc Kerremans, Derek Miers, December 16, 2019.

